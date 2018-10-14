WCHA Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ala.-Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 Alaska Anchorage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 4, N. Michigan 2

Robert Morris 3, Bowling Green 2

W. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 3

Bemidji St. 2, North Dakota 1

Minnesota St. 4, Boston U. 3

Minnesota Duluth 2, Michigan Tech 1

Colorado College 1, Ala.-Huntsville 0

St. Cloud St. 3, Alaska 2

Lake Superior St. 3, Nipissing 1, exhibition

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 5, Ferris St. 0

Minnesota Duluth 5, Michigan Tech 2

N. Michigan 4, Michigan St. 3

Minnesota St. 5, Boston U. 3

Bemidji St. 1, North Dakota 1, OT

Denver 6, Ala.-Huntsville 0

St. Cloud St. 6, Alaska 2

Lake Superior St. 4, Nipissing 0, exhibition

Sunday’s Game

Bowling Green 6, Robert Morris 0

Friday, Oct. 19

Mercyhurst at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N.Michigan at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Arizona St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Alaska at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

N.Michigan at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Arizona St. at ALa.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

W.Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

