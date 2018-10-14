WCHA Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ala.-Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Alaska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Alaska Anchorage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
___
Michigan St. 4, N. Michigan 2
Robert Morris 3, Bowling Green 2
W. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 3
Bemidji St. 2, North Dakota 1
Minnesota St. 4, Boston U. 3
Minnesota Duluth 2, Michigan Tech 1
Colorado College 1, Ala.-Huntsville 0
St. Cloud St. 3, Alaska 2
Lake Superior St. 3, Nipissing 1, exhibition
W. Michigan 5, Ferris St. 0
Minnesota Duluth 5, Michigan Tech 2
N. Michigan 4, Michigan St. 3
Minnesota St. 5, Boston U. 3
Bemidji St. 1, North Dakota 1, OT
Denver 6, Ala.-Huntsville 0
St. Cloud St. 6, Alaska 2
Lake Superior St. 4, Nipissing 0, exhibition
Bowling Green 6, Robert Morris 0
Mercyhurst at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
N.Michigan at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.
Arizona St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
Alaska at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
N.Michigan at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Arizona St. at ALa.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
W.Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
