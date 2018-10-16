Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

October 16, 2018 2:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Alaska Anchorage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Ala.-Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0

___

Friday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Arizona St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Alaska at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Arizona St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Alaska Anchorage at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

