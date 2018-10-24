WCHA Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Alaska Anchorage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alaska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Ala.-Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
Bowling Green 4, W. Michigan 1
Bowling Green at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 8:07 p.m.
