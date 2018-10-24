Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 0
Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Alaska Anchorage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1
Ala.-Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0

___

Tuesday’s Game

Bowling Green 4, W. Michigan 1

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alaska Anchorage at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Ferris St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 8:07 p.m.

