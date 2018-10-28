WCHA Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ferris St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 2 3 3 0 Lake Superior St. 2 0 0 0 6 6 4 4 0 0 Minnesota St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 1 5 1 0 Bemidji St. 1 1 0 0 3 2 4 2 1 1 N. Michigan 1 1 0 0 3 4 2 2 4 0 Ala.-Huntsville 0 2 0 0 0 4 6 0 8 0 Alaska 0 2 0 0 0 1 7 0 7 1 Alaska Anchorage 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 1 3 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 1 Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 8, Ohio St. 2

Ferris St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 0

N. Michigan 3, Bemidji St. 0

Michigan Tech 6, Wisconsin 2

Minnesota St. 4, Alaska 0

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 3

Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. 3, Alaska Anchorage 2

Bemidji St. 2, N. Michigan 1

Ohio St. 2, Bowling Green 2, OT

Wisconsin 6, Michigan Tech 2

Minnesota St. 3, Alaska 1

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 3

Friday, Nov. 2

Ferris St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 8:07 p.m.

