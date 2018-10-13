Listen Live Sports

Weber State shutdowns down Eastern Washington 14-6

October 13, 2018 9:27 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Josh Davis scored on a 75-yard punt return less than two minutes into the game and the Weber State defense dominated high-scoring Eastern Washington, including two fourth-quarter interceptions, as the Wildcats earned a 14-6 win on Saturday night.

Jake Constantine connected with Rashid Shaheed for a 38-yard touchdown, also in the first quarter, and interceptions by Jawian Harrison Jr. in the end zone and Landon Stice at midfield on the last two possessions secured the win.

The Wildcats (4-2, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) held the Eagles (5-2, 3-1) to 62 yards rushing and 247 yards of total offense. In the previous three games Eastern had 1,795 yards, 1,000 on the ground. EWU was 2 of 17 on third down and 2 of 5 on fourth.

Roldan Alcobendas, who had a school record 78-yard punt, had a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 27-yarder late in the third. Weber State, which had 275 yards of offense, only gave the third-ranked FCS team two possessions after that.

Eric Barriere was 19 of 42 for 185 yards for EWU, Constantine was 15 of 25 for 159 for Weber, which is also ranked in the top 20.

