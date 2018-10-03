Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Announced Chicago Cubs INF Addison Russell accepted a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, retroactive to Sept. 21.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Fired Buck Showalter manager. Recalled C Andrew Susac, SS Engelb Vielma and OF Anthony Santander from Norfolk (IL) and RHP Hunter Harvey from Bowie (EL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned C Dustin Garneau outright to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHPs Ben Taylor and Julian Merryweather, 2B Eric Stamets, OFs Oscar Mercado and Bradley Zimmer and S Yu Chang from Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 2B Ramon Torres, OFs Bubba Starling and Paulo Orlando and RHPs Scott Barlow, Jason Adam and Trevor Oaks from Omaha (PCL) and 3B Kelvin Gutierrez, RHP Andres Machado and 1B Samir Duenez from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled OFs Zack Granite and Byron Buxtonl, LHP Lewis Thorpe and RHP Fernando Romero from Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled SS Jorge Mateo from Las Vegas (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Ricardo Rodriguez from Nashville (PCL) and C Jose Trevino, RHP Jonathan Hernandez and LHPs Brett Martin and Joe Palumbo from Frisco (TL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHPs Braden Shipley and Joey Krehbiel from Reno (PCL) and LHP Jared Miller and 2B Domingo Leyba from Jackson (SL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Oscar De La Cruz from Tennessee (SL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned C Tim Federowicz and OF Gabriel Guerrero outright to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Dillon Peters, OF Braxton Lee and RHPs Tyler Cloyd and James Needy from New Orleans (PCL) and LHP Miguel Del Pozo and RHP Merandy Gonzalez from Jacksonville (SL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled SS Mauricio Dubon and RHPs Aaron Wilkerson and Adrian Houser from San Antonio (PCL) and RHP Marcos Diplan from Biloxi (SL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP P.J. Conlon, SS Luis Guillorme and RHPs Gerson Bautista, Chris Flexen and Jamie Callahan from Syracuse (IL), RHP Franklyn Kilome from Binghamton (EL) and 2B Gavin Cecchini from St. Lucie (FSL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Gregory Polanco from the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Max Moroff and RHPs Jesus Liranzo and Alex McRae from Indianapolis (IL), RHP Dario Agrazal from Altoona (EL) and RHP Luis Escobar from Bristol (Appalachian).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated LHP Jose Torres for assignment. Reinstated 3B Christian Villanueva from the 10-day DL. Recalled 2B Carlos Asuaje, Cs Luis Torrens and Raffy Lopez and RHPs Walker Lockett and Colin Rea from El Paso (PCL) and SS Allen Cordoba from Lake Elsinore (Cal).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Steven Duggar from the 10-day DL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Arrion Springs to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Andrew Donnal. Signed S Rolan Milligan to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed PK Cairo Santos.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Jylan Ware to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed OT Donald Penn on injured reserve. Signed OL Ian Silberman from Tennessee’s practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Jamil Douglas to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Washington F Tom Wilson 20 games for a blindside hit to the head during a preseason game.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Angus Redmond from San Diego (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned D Ondrej Vala and Chris Martenet from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Joe Hicketts, D Filip Hronek and RW Luke Witkowski from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Traded D Gustav Olofsson to Montreal for F Will Bitten. Assigned Bitten to Iowa (AHL). Assigned F Dante Salituro from Iowa (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Tyler Moy and Carl Persson from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned D Simon Bourque from Manitoba to Jacksonville (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned F Ryan Scarfo to Brampton (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned Gs Parker Mlner and Adam Morrison to South Carolina (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned F Alex Krushelnyski to Reading (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned G Tanner Jaillet to Jacksonville (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned F Brett McKenzie and D Olivier Galipeau to Atlanta (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Assigned D Arvikn Atwal to Cincinnati (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned G Matt Tompkins to Indy (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned Fs Brad McClure and Spencer Naas and D Nolan Gluchowski to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Kristian Pospisil to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned F Renars Krastenbergs and D Johnny Austin to Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Kelly Summers.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Jordy Stallard to a tryout agreement.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released Fs Matt Harrington and Hunter Stewart and D Robbie Hall from tryout agreements.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned D Matt Finn to Grand Rapids (ECHL).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Kale Kessy to Manitoba (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Released Fs Tim Perks and Jamie Hill and G Tyler Green from tryout agreements. Released F Tyler Whitney.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Eric Freschi.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Hunter Fejes.

TULSA OILERS — Released F Chad Thibodeau.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D/F Erik Soderlund from a tryout agreement.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released D Kodi Schwarz from a tryout agreement.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Tim McIntee volunteer assistant men’s lacrosse coach.

RUTGERS_Named Tom Conley assistant baseball coach.

