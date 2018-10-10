Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired RHP Kyle Barraclough from Miami for international slot value.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Deatrick Nichols to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DB Demetrious Cox to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB C.J. Goodwin from Cincinnati’s practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCAREERS — Signed DE Demone Haris from the practice squad. Released DW Will Clarke from the practice squad. Signed WR Damoun Patterson to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad. Signed OL Jordan Morgan, WR Roger Lewis and RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.
VANDERBILT — Named Mickie DeMoss director of offensive analytics for women’s basketball.
