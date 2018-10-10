Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

October 10, 2018 3:06 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired RHP Kyle Barraclough from Miami for international slot value.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Deatrick Nichols to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DB Demetrious Cox to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB C.J. Goodwin from Cincinnati’s practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCAREERS — Signed DE Demone Haris from the practice squad. Released DW Will Clarke from the practice squad. Signed WR Damoun Patterson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad. Signed OL Jordan Morgan, WR Roger Lewis and RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Named Mickie DeMoss director of offensive analytics for women’s basketball.

