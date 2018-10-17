Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Fined L.A. Dodgers SS Manny Machado an undisclosed amount for kicking Milwaukee 1B Jesus Aguilar during Tuesday’s game.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Adonis Giron and LHP Brayan De Paula to Houston for future considerations.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day DL. Added RHP Zach Davies to the NLCS roster.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP Benji Waite. Signed LHP Will Solomon.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Exercised their 2019 option on OF Cal Towey.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Jamey Smart to Gateway (Frontier) for future considerations. Released OF Alex Glenn, RHP Shairon Martis and INFs Dan Johnson and Cesar Valera.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed C Skyler Ewing and RHPs Keivan Berges, Kurt Heyer and Randy McCurry.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Traded INF Nathaniel Maggio to Sioux Falls to complete an earlier trade.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded the reversionary rights to LHP Cesilio Pimentel to Lincoln for C Dashenko Ricardo.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Exercised their 2019 option on INF Casio Grider.

Atlantic League

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Traded RHP Jared Carkuff and LHP Tommy Thorpe to Chicago (AA) to complete an earlier trade.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Traded INF Jose Sermo to Sioux City (AA) to complete an earlier trade.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed C Mike Gulino.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Traded RHPs Joe Iorio and Cody Mincey to Long Island (Atlantic).

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Ryan McAuliffe.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Shaine Hughes.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Davon Reed. Signed G Jamal Crawford to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Robert Jackson from the practice squad. Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Chase Allen on injured reserve. Signed S Maurice Smith.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Devante Bond.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Matej Pekar to a three-year, entry-level contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Martin Necas and D Haydn Fleury to Charlotte (AHL). Recalled F Clark Bishop from Charlotte.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Libor Sulak to Grand Rapids (AHL). Claimed LW Jacob de la Rose off waivers from Montreal.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Stephen Gionta to Bridgeport (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Cory Conacher to a one-year, one-way contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned D Garret Cockerill to Jacksonville (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released D Mackenze Stewart from a professional tryout and returned him to Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Trevor Petersen. Signed F Nathan Perkovich.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Brandon Morley. Signed D Chris Rygus.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded the ECHL rights to C Justin Kea to Fort Wayne for D Jeff King.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned D Chris Carlisle to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released G A.J. Whiffen as emergency backup. Signed G Mario Culina and D Rodi Short.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Alexandre Ranger.

TULSA OILERS — Released F Robbie Baillargeon.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Heather Macy. Promoted assistant women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger to interim head coach.

WOFFORD — Named Mike Merrill associate head women’s basketball coach.

