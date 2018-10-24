Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton $15,000 for public criticism of officiating and Washington F Markieff Morris $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Acquired the rights to own and operate an NBA G League team in Birmingham, Ala.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed G Brandon Fusco on injured reserve. Signed G Rees Odhiambo off Indianapolis’ practice squad and OL Austin Pasztor.

DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad. Signed RB Joel Bouagnon to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Will House to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Jonathan Wynn on the practice squad injured list. Released DT Curtis Cothran from the practice squad. Signed CB Jalen Myrick and Adam Bisnowaty to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded DT Damon Harrison to Detroit for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Bilal Powell on injured reserve. Signed S Ibraheim Campbell.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Ottawa Senators D Mark Borowiecki for one game without pay for elbowing Boston D Urho Vaakanainen on Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Sent F Robby Fabbri to San Antonio (AHL) for conditioning.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed D Jake Flegel.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Traded T Adam Will to San Diego for a conditional 2019 sixth-round draft pick.

SOCCER United Soccer League

MEMPHIS 901 — Signed M Raul Gonzalez and Ds Wes Charpie and Josh Morton.

COLLEGE

UNITED COLLEGIATE HOCKEY CONFERENCE — Announced Alvernia will join the women division starting with the 2019-20 season.

MICHIGAN — Announced the resignation of assistant women’s gymnastics coach Scott Vetere.

