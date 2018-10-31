Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

October 31, 2018 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Taijuan Walker, 1B Christian Walker, OF Jarrod Dyson and 3B Jake Lamb from the 60-day DL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed on two-year player development contract extensions with Iowa (PCL), Tennessee (SL), Myrtle Beach (Carolina) and South Bend (MWL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated OF Franchy Cordero and RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 60-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Exercised 2019 options on C Blake Grant-Parks; RHPs Shawn Blackwell, Dylan Mouzakes, Jesus Sanchez and Tyler Wilson; OFs Hunter Clanin, K.C. Huth and Trevor Sealey; LHPs Jeff Dally, Michael Gunn and Will Mathis and INFs Patrick Palmeiro, Rafael Palmeiro, Angel Rosa and Levi Scott.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised 2019 options on INF Reynaldo Rodriguez and Cs Charlie Valerio and Steve Zimmerman. Signed RHP Reese Gregory.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INFs Josh Anthony and Thomas Walraven.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Cody Gray. Signed RHPs Zach Hartman and Jordan Kraus.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Dimitri Kourtis and INF Jeff Malm. Signed INF Nyles Nygaard and RHP Mark Seyler.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G/F Daniel Hamilton to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred G Jaylen Adams to Erie.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed P Corey Bojorquez and RB Taiwan Jones on injured reserve. Signed QB Matt Barkley and P Colton Schmidt.l

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DB Arrion Springs from the practice squad. Signed DB Robert Jackson to the practice squad. Named Ryan Lindley running backs coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad. Signed LB Kelvin Sheppard. Signed DE Alex Barrett to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Tra Carson from the practice squad and RB Lavon Coleman to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Landry Jones.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Sylvester Williams. Activated LB Mike Hull from injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DB Eric Rowe on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Joe Hicketts to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled C Wade Megan from Grand Rapids.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL). Activated G Pekka Rinne from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Tom Kuhnhackl to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled G Christopher Gibson on emergency conditions.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Ville Husso to San Antonio (AHL).

