Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Leonys Martin on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Declined their 2019 option on C Brian McCann.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced RHP Nate Karns declined outright assignment to Omaha (PCL), making him a free agent. Agreed to terms with RHP Wily Peralta on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed OF Michael Reed off waivers from Atlanta.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined the 2019 option on OF Brett Gardner and agreed to terms with him on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Exercised their 2019 option on RHP Fernando Rodney.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF John Andreoli off waivers from Baltimore. Selected the contract of INF Joey Curletta. Reinstated RHPs Juan Nicasio and Sam Tuivailala from the 60-day DL. Sent RHPs Ryan Cook and Justin Graham outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Taijuan Walker, 1B Christian Walker, OF Jarrod Dyson and 3B Jake Lamb from the 60-day DL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Jacob Lindgren and RHP Jose Ramirez from the 60-day DL and assigned them, and OFs Lane Adams and Preston Tucker, outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Exercised the 2019 option on LHP Jose Quintana. Claimed LHP Jerry Vasto off waivers from Kansas City. Agreed on two-year player development contract extensions with Iowa (PCL), Tennessee (SL), Myrtle Beach (Carolina) and South Bend (MWL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Declined their 2019 option on RHP Jordan Lyles. Announced the resignation of pitching coach Derek Johnson.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Declined their 2019 options on 2B Josh Harrison and 3B Jung Ho Kang.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated OF Franchy Cordero and RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 60-day DL. Named Rod Barajas bench coach, Damion Easley infielders coach and assistant hitting coach, Johnny Washington hitting coach, Darren Balsley pitching coach, bullpen coach Doug Bochtler, third base coach Glenn Hoffman and first base coach Skip Schumaker.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Exercised 2019 options on C Blake Grant-Parks; RHPs Shawn Blackwell, Dylan Mouzakes, Jesus Sanchez and Tyler Wilson; OFs Hunter Clanin, K.C. Huth and Trevor Sealey; LHPs Jeff Dally, Michael Gunn and Will Mathis and INFs Patrick Palmeiro, Rafael Palmeiro, Angel Rosa and Levi Scott.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised 2019 options on INF Reynaldo Rodriguez and Cs Charlie Valerio and Steve Zimmerman. Signed RHP Reese Gregory.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INFs Josh Anthony and Thomas Walraven.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Cody Gray. Signed RHPs Zach Hartman and Jordan Kraus.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Dimitri Kourtis and INF Jeff Malm. Signed INF Nyles Nygaard and RHP Mark Seyler.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Quinn DiPasquale to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Cody Erickson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G/F Daniel Hamilton to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred G Jaylen Adams to Erie.

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Waived G Quinton Chievous.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes and DT Vincent Valentine to the Practice Squad. Released DT Pasoni Tasini and TE Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed P Corey Bojorquez and RB Taiwan Jones on injured reserve. Signed QB Matt Barkley and P Colton Schmidt.l

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DB Arrion Springs from the practice squad. Signed DB Robert Jackson to the practice squad. Named Ryan Lindley running backs coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad. Signed LB Kelvin Sheppard. Signed DE Alex Barrett to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Tra Carson from the practice squad and RB Lavon Coleman to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Deante Burton off the Atlanta practice squad. Waived OT David Sharpe. Waived WR Bruce Ellington from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Landry Jones.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Sylvester Williams. Activated LB Mike Hull from injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DB Eric Rowe on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed G Jamon Brown off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Cassanova McKinzy to the practice squad. Released DB Jason Thompson from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined BC DL Odell Willis, Hamilton LB Curtis Newton and Calgary WR Markeith Ambles undisclosed amounts for their actions during last week’s games.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Kalle Kossila and RW Kiefer Sherwood from San Diego (AHL). Assigned Cs Sam Steel and Joseph Blandisi to San Diego.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Haydn Fleury from Charlotte (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Joe Hicketts to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled C Wade Megan from Grand Rapids.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL). Activated G Pekka Rinne from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Tom Kuhnhackl to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled G Christopher Gibson on emergency conditions.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Ville Husso to San Antonio (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Aaron Ness from Hershey (AHL). Assigned Travis Boyd to Hershey on a long term injury conditioning assignment.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned F Shawn St. Amant to Maine (ECHL).

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Rachel Vogel assistant director of athletic communications.

MARYLAND — Fired football coach DJ Durkin.

VIRGINIA TECH — Suspended men’s basketball G Chris Clarke indefinitely.

