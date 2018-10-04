Yard Rush Pass Oakland 1767 435 1332 Houston 1655 493 1162 Pittsburgh 1644 289 1355 Kansas City 1641 452 1189 L.A. Chargers 1614 499 1115 Baltimore 1587 356 1231 Denver 1533 593 940 Jacksonville 1520 454 1066 Cincinnati 1506 374 1132 Cleveland 1464 611 853 New England 1349 468 881 Indianapolis 1348 288 1060 Tennessee 1249 436 813 N.Y. Jets 1157 352 805 Miami 1144 352 792 Buffalo 883 353 530

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Jacksonville 1037 380 657 Baltimore 1103 330 773 New England 1391 486 905 N.Y. Jets 1422 433 989 Buffalo 1433 381 1052 Tennessee 1443 472 971 Denver 1467 375 1092 Indianapolis 1509 437 1072 Houston 1529 377 1152 L.A. Chargers 1540 437 1103 Cleveland 1580 467 1113 Miami 1581 442 1139 Oakland 1610 557 1053 Cincinnati 1677 463 1214 Pittsburgh 1682 463 1219 Kansas City 1807 493 1314

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 1874 501 1373 Tampa Bay 1731 278 1453 New Orleans 1673 418 1255 Atlanta 1643 384 1259 Detroit 1562 392 1170 Minnesota 1561 252 1309 Green Bay 1484 408 1076 Philadelphia 1455 473 982 San Francisco 1443 534 909 Chicago 1364 486 878 N.Y. Giants 1257 328 929 Dallas 1247 581 666 Seattle 1208 422 786 Washington 1149 413 736 Carolina 1109 498 611 Arizona 834 267 567

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Washington 834 272 562 Carolina 1070 330 740 Chicago 1178 256 922 Dallas 1225 391 834 Green Bay 1305 431 874 Seattle 1307 490 817 Detroit 1318 631 687 L.A. Rams 1334 344 990 Philadelphia 1341 255 1086 N.Y. Giants 1419 504 915 Arizona 1508 565 943 San Francisco 1522 417 1105 Minnesota 1526 416 1110 New Orleans 1562 318 1244 Atlanta 1612 476 1136 Tampa Bay 1783 351 1432

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Oakland 441.8 108.8 333.0 Houston 413.8 123.2 290.5 Pittsburgh 411.0 72.2 338.8 Kansas City 410.2 113.0 297.2 L.A. Chargers 403.5 124.8 278.8 Baltimore 396.8 89.0 307.8 Denver 383.2 148.2 235.0 Jacksonville 380.0 113.5 266.5 Cincinnati 376.5 93.5 283.0 Cleveland 366.0 152.8 213.2 New England 337.2 117.0 220.2 Indianapolis 337.0 72.0 265.0 Tennessee 312.2 109.0 203.2 N.Y. Jets 289.2 88.0 201.2 Miami 286.0 88.0 198.0 Buffalo 220.8 88.2 132.5

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Jacksonville 259.2 95.0 164.2 Baltimore 275.8 82.5 193.2 New England 347.8 121.5 226.2 N.Y. Jets 355.5 108.2 247.2 Buffalo 358.2 95.2 263.0 Tennessee 360.8 118.0 242.8 Denver 366.8 93.8 273.0 Indianapolis 377.2 109.2 268.0 Houston 382.2 94.2 288.0 L.A. Chargers 385.0 109.2 275.8 Cleveland 395.0 116.8 278.2 Miami 395.2 110.5 284.8 Oakland 402.5 139.2 263.2 Cincinnati 419.2 115.8 303.5 Pittsburgh 420.5 115.8 304.8 Kansas City 451.8 123.2 328.5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass L.A. Rams 468.5 125.2 343.2 Tampa Bay 432.8 69.5 363.2 New Orleans 418.2 104.5 313.8 Atlanta 410.8 96.0 314.8 Detroit 390.5 98.0 292.5 Minnesota 390.2 63.0 327.2 Washington 383.0 137.7 245.3 Green Bay 371.0 102.0 269.0 Carolina 369.7 166.0 203.7 Philadelphia 363.8 118.2 245.5 San Francisco 360.8 133.5 227.2 Chicago 341.0 121.5 219.5 N.Y. Giants 314.2 82.0 232.2 Dallas 311.8 145.2 166.5 Seattle 302.0 105.5 196.5 Arizona 208.5 66.8 141.8

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Washington 278.0 90.7 187.3 Chicago 294.5 64.0 230.5 Dallas 306.2 97.8 208.5 Green Bay 326.2 107.8 218.5 Seattle 326.8 122.5 204.2 Detroit 329.5 157.8 171.8 L.A. Rams 333.5 86.0 247.5 Philadelphia 335.2 63.8 271.5 N.Y. Giants 354.8 126.0 228.8 Carolina 356.7 110.0 246.7 Arizona 377.0 141.2 235.8 San Francisco 380.5 104.2 276.2 Minnesota 381.5 104.0 277.5 New Orleans 390.5 79.5 311.0 Atlanta 403.0 119.0 284.0 Tampa Bay 445.8 87.8 358.0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.