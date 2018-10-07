|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|1787
|565
|1222
|Indianapolis
|1787
|372
|1415
|Oakland
|1767
|435
|1332
|Houston
|1655
|493
|1162
|Pittsburgh
|1644
|289
|1355
|Kansas City
|1641
|452
|1189
|L.A. Chargers
|1614
|499
|1115
|Baltimore
|1587
|356
|1231
|Denver
|1533
|593
|940
|Jacksonville
|1520
|454
|1066
|Cincinnati
|1506
|374
|1132
|Cleveland
|1464
|611
|853
|Tennessee
|1249
|436
|813
|N.Y. Jets
|1157
|352
|805
|Miami
|1144
|352
|792
|Buffalo
|883
|353
|530
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Jacksonville
|1037
|380
|657
|Baltimore
|1103
|330
|773
|N.Y. Jets
|1422
|433
|989
|Buffalo
|1433
|381
|1052
|Tennessee
|1443
|472
|971
|Denver
|1467
|375
|1092
|Houston
|1529
|377
|1152
|L.A. Chargers
|1540
|437
|1103
|Cleveland
|1580
|467
|1113
|Miami
|1581
|442
|1139
|Oakland
|1610
|557
|1053
|Cincinnati
|1677
|463
|1214
|Pittsburgh
|1682
|463
|1219
|Kansas City
|1807
|493
|1314
|New England
|1830
|570
|1260
|Indianapolis
|1947
|534
|1413
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|1874
|501
|1373
|Tampa Bay
|1731
|278
|1453
|New Orleans
|1673
|418
|1255
|Atlanta
|1643
|384
|1259
|Detroit
|1562
|392
|1170
|Minnesota
|1561
|252
|1309
|Green Bay
|1484
|408
|1076
|Philadelphia
|1455
|473
|982
|San Francisco
|1443
|534
|909
|Chicago
|1364
|486
|878
|N.Y. Giants
|1257
|328
|929
|Dallas
|1247
|581
|666
|Seattle
|1208
|422
|786
|Washington
|1149
|413
|736
|Carolina
|1109
|498
|611
|Arizona
|834
|267
|567
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|834
|272
|562
|Carolina
|1070
|330
|740
|Chicago
|1178
|256
|922
|Dallas
|1225
|391
|834
|Green Bay
|1305
|431
|874
|Seattle
|1307
|490
|817
|Detroit
|1318
|631
|687
|L.A. Rams
|1334
|344
|990
|Philadelphia
|1341
|255
|1086
|N.Y. Giants
|1419
|504
|915
|Arizona
|1508
|565
|943
|San Francisco
|1522
|417
|1105
|Minnesota
|1526
|416
|1110
|New Orleans
|1562
|318
|1244
|Atlanta
|1612
|476
|1136
|Tampa Bay
|1783
|351
|1432
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Oakland
|441.8
|108.8
|333.0
|Houston
|413.8
|123.2
|290.5
|Pittsburgh
|411.0
|72.2
|338.8
|Kansas City
|410.2
|113.0
|297.2
|L.A. Chargers
|403.5
|124.8
|278.8
|Baltimore
|396.8
|89.0
|307.8
|Denver
|383.2
|148.2
|235.0
|Jacksonville
|380.0
|113.5
|266.5
|Cincinnati
|376.5
|93.5
|283.0
|Cleveland
|366.0
|152.8
|213.2
|New England
|357.4
|113.0
|244.4
|Indianapolis
|357.4
|74.4
|283.0
|Tennessee
|312.2
|109.0
|203.2
|N.Y. Jets
|289.2
|88.0
|201.2
|Miami
|286.0
|88.0
|198.0
|Buffalo
|220.8
|88.2
|132.5
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Jacksonville
|259.2
|95.0
|164.2
|Baltimore
|275.8
|82.5
|193.2
|N.Y. Jets
|355.5
|108.2
|247.2
|Buffalo
|358.2
|95.2
|263.0
|Tennessee
|360.8
|118.0
|242.8
|New England
|366.0
|114.0
|252.0
|Denver
|366.8
|93.8
|273.0
|Houston
|382.2
|94.2
|288.0
|L.A. Chargers
|385.0
|109.2
|275.8
|Indianapolis
|389.4
|106.8
|282.6
|Cleveland
|395.0
|116.8
|278.2
|Miami
|395.2
|110.5
|284.8
|Oakland
|402.5
|139.2
|263.2
|Cincinnati
|419.2
|115.8
|303.5
|Pittsburgh
|420.5
|115.8
|304.8
|Kansas City
|451.8
|123.2
|328.5
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|468.5
|125.2
|343.2
|Tampa Bay
|432.8
|69.5
|363.2
|New Orleans
|418.2
|104.5
|313.8
|Atlanta
|410.8
|96.0
|314.8
|Detroit
|390.5
|98.0
|292.5
|Minnesota
|390.2
|63.0
|327.2
|Washington
|383.0
|137.7
|245.3
|Green Bay
|371.0
|102.0
|269.0
|Carolina
|369.7
|166.0
|203.7
|Philadelphia
|363.8
|118.2
|245.5
|San Francisco
|360.8
|133.5
|227.2
|Chicago
|341.0
|121.5
|219.5
|N.Y. Giants
|314.2
|82.0
|232.2
|Dallas
|311.8
|145.2
|166.5
|Seattle
|302.0
|105.5
|196.5
|Arizona
|208.5
|66.8
|141.8
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|278.0
|90.7
|187.3
|Chicago
|294.5
|64.0
|230.5
|Dallas
|306.2
|97.8
|208.5
|Green Bay
|326.2
|107.8
|218.5
|Seattle
|326.8
|122.5
|204.2
|Detroit
|329.5
|157.8
|171.8
|L.A. Rams
|333.5
|86.0
|247.5
|Philadelphia
|335.2
|63.8
|271.5
|N.Y. Giants
|354.8
|126.0
|228.8
|Carolina
|356.7
|110.0
|246.7
|Arizona
|377.0
|141.2
|235.8
|San Francisco
|380.5
|104.2
|276.2
|Minnesota
|381.5
|104.0
|277.5
|New Orleans
|390.5
|79.5
|311.0
|Atlanta
|403.0
|119.0
|284.0
|Tampa Bay
|445.8
|87.8
|358.0
