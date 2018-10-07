Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Week 6

October 7, 2018 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Yard Rush Pass
New England 1787 565 1222
Indianapolis 1787 372 1415
Oakland 1767 435 1332
Houston 1655 493 1162
Pittsburgh 1644 289 1355
Kansas City 1641 452 1189
L.A. Chargers 1614 499 1115
Baltimore 1587 356 1231
Denver 1533 593 940
Jacksonville 1520 454 1066
Cincinnati 1506 374 1132
Cleveland 1464 611 853
Tennessee 1249 436 813
N.Y. Jets 1157 352 805
Miami 1144 352 792
Buffalo 883 353 530
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Jacksonville 1037 380 657
Baltimore 1103 330 773
N.Y. Jets 1422 433 989
Buffalo 1433 381 1052
Tennessee 1443 472 971
Denver 1467 375 1092
Houston 1529 377 1152
L.A. Chargers 1540 437 1103
Cleveland 1580 467 1113
Miami 1581 442 1139
Oakland 1610 557 1053
Cincinnati 1677 463 1214
Pittsburgh 1682 463 1219
Kansas City 1807 493 1314
New England 1830 570 1260
Indianapolis 1947 534 1413
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 1874 501 1373
Tampa Bay 1731 278 1453
New Orleans 1673 418 1255
Atlanta 1643 384 1259
Detroit 1562 392 1170
Minnesota 1561 252 1309
Green Bay 1484 408 1076
Philadelphia 1455 473 982
San Francisco 1443 534 909
Chicago 1364 486 878
N.Y. Giants 1257 328 929
Dallas 1247 581 666
Seattle 1208 422 786
Washington 1149 413 736
Carolina 1109 498 611
Arizona 834 267 567
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Washington 834 272 562
Carolina 1070 330 740
Chicago 1178 256 922
Dallas 1225 391 834
Green Bay 1305 431 874
Seattle 1307 490 817
Detroit 1318 631 687
L.A. Rams 1334 344 990
Philadelphia 1341 255 1086
N.Y. Giants 1419 504 915
Arizona 1508 565 943
San Francisco 1522 417 1105
Minnesota 1526 416 1110
New Orleans 1562 318 1244
Atlanta 1612 476 1136
Tampa Bay 1783 351 1432
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Oakland 441.8 108.8 333.0
Houston 413.8 123.2 290.5
Pittsburgh 411.0 72.2 338.8
Kansas City 410.2 113.0 297.2
L.A. Chargers 403.5 124.8 278.8
Baltimore 396.8 89.0 307.8
Denver 383.2 148.2 235.0
Jacksonville 380.0 113.5 266.5
Cincinnati 376.5 93.5 283.0
Cleveland 366.0 152.8 213.2
New England 357.4 113.0 244.4
Indianapolis 357.4 74.4 283.0
Tennessee 312.2 109.0 203.2
N.Y. Jets 289.2 88.0 201.2
Miami 286.0 88.0 198.0
Buffalo 220.8 88.2 132.5
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Jacksonville 259.2 95.0 164.2
Baltimore 275.8 82.5 193.2
N.Y. Jets 355.5 108.2 247.2
Buffalo 358.2 95.2 263.0
Tennessee 360.8 118.0 242.8
New England 366.0 114.0 252.0
Denver 366.8 93.8 273.0
Houston 382.2 94.2 288.0
L.A. Chargers 385.0 109.2 275.8
Indianapolis 389.4 106.8 282.6
Cleveland 395.0 116.8 278.2
Miami 395.2 110.5 284.8
Oakland 402.5 139.2 263.2
Cincinnati 419.2 115.8 303.5
Pittsburgh 420.5 115.8 304.8
Kansas City 451.8 123.2 328.5
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 468.5 125.2 343.2
Tampa Bay 432.8 69.5 363.2
New Orleans 418.2 104.5 313.8
Atlanta 410.8 96.0 314.8
Detroit 390.5 98.0 292.5
Minnesota 390.2 63.0 327.2
Washington 383.0 137.7 245.3
Green Bay 371.0 102.0 269.0
Carolina 369.7 166.0 203.7
Philadelphia 363.8 118.2 245.5
San Francisco 360.8 133.5 227.2
Chicago 341.0 121.5 219.5
N.Y. Giants 314.2 82.0 232.2
Dallas 311.8 145.2 166.5
Seattle 302.0 105.5 196.5
Arizona 208.5 66.8 141.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Washington 278.0 90.7 187.3
Chicago 294.5 64.0 230.5
Dallas 306.2 97.8 208.5
Green Bay 326.2 107.8 218.5
Seattle 326.8 122.5 204.2
Detroit 329.5 157.8 171.8
L.A. Rams 333.5 86.0 247.5
Philadelphia 335.2 63.8 271.5
N.Y. Giants 354.8 126.0 228.8
Carolina 356.7 110.0 246.7
Arizona 377.0 141.2 235.8
San Francisco 380.5 104.2 276.2
Minnesota 381.5 104.0 277.5
New Orleans 390.5 79.5 311.0
Atlanta 403.0 119.0 284.0
Tampa Bay 445.8 87.8 358.0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize