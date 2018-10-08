Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Week 6

October 8, 2018 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Yard Rush Pass
Houston 2117 581 1536
Kansas City 2065 578 1487
Oakland 2056 476 1580
L.A. Chargers 2026 578 1448
Pittsburgh 2025 420 1605
Jacksonville 2022 555 1467
Baltimore 1997 472 1525
Denver 1969 685 1284
Cleveland 1880 723 1157
Cincinnati 1838 477 1361
New England 1787 565 1222
Indianapolis 1787 372 1415
N.Y. Jets 1669 675 994
Tennessee 1470 536 934
Miami 1441 480 961
Buffalo 1106 497 609
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Jacksonville 1461 506 955
Baltimore 1519 442 1077
Buffalo 1654 481 1173
Tennessee 1666 616 1050
Houston 1821 475 1346
L.A. Chargers 1829 478 1351
New England 1830 570 1260
N.Y. Jets 1858 525 1333
Miami 1913 545 1368
Indianapolis 1947 534 1413
Cincinnati 1974 591 1383
Denver 1979 698 1281
Cleveland 1990 583 1407
Pittsburgh 2006 525 1481
Oakland 2022 636 1386
Kansas City 2309 594 1715
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 2342 656 1686
Green Bay 2005 506 1499
Atlanta 1967 446 1521
Minnesota 1936 329 1607
San Francisco 1890 681 1209
Detroit 1826 486 1340
Philadelphia 1819 554 1265
Tampa Bay 1731 278 1453
N.Y. Giants 1689 378 1311
New Orleans 1673 418 1255
Seattle 1581 612 969
Dallas 1539 679 860
Carolina 1459 616 843
Chicago 1364 486 878
Washington 1149 413 736
Arizona 1054 323 731
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Washington 834 272 562
Chicago 1178 256 922
Carolina 1502 380 1122
New Orleans 1562 318 1244
Green Bay 1569 525 1044
Dallas 1687 479 1208
L.A. Rams 1707 534 1173
Philadelphia 1716 332 1384
San Francisco 1742 473 1269
N.Y. Giants 1769 622 1147
Seattle 1775 645 1130
Tampa Bay 1783 351 1432
Detroit 1839 729 1110
Minnesota 1890 497 1393
Arizona 1955 712 1243
Atlanta 1993 607 1386
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Houston 423.4 116.2 307.2
Kansas City 413.0 115.6 297.4
Oakland 411.2 95.2 316.0
L.A. Chargers 405.2 115.6 289.6
Pittsburgh 405.0 84.0 321.0
Jacksonville 404.4 111.0 293.4
Baltimore 399.4 94.4 305.0
Denver 393.8 137.0 256.8
Cleveland 376.0 144.6 231.4
Cincinnati 367.6 95.4 272.2
New England 357.4 113.0 244.4
Indianapolis 357.4 74.4 283.0
N.Y. Jets 333.8 135.0 198.8
Tennessee 294.0 107.2 186.8
Miami 288.2 96.0 192.2
Buffalo 221.2 99.4 121.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Jacksonville 292.2 101.2 191.0
Baltimore 303.8 88.4 215.4
Buffalo 330.8 96.2 234.6
Tennessee 333.2 123.2 210.0
Houston 364.2 95.0 269.2
L.A. Chargers 365.8 95.6 270.2
New England 366.0 114.0 252.0
N.Y. Jets 371.6 105.0 266.6
Miami 382.6 109.0 273.6
Indianapolis 389.4 106.8 282.6
Cincinnati 394.8 118.2 276.6
Denver 395.8 139.6 256.2
Cleveland 398.0 116.6 281.4
Pittsburgh 401.2 105.0 296.2
Oakland 404.4 127.2 277.2
Kansas City 461.8 118.8 343.0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 468.4 131.2 337.2
Tampa Bay 432.8 69.5 363.2
New Orleans 418.2 104.5 313.8
Green Bay 401.0 101.2 299.8
Atlanta 393.4 89.2 304.2
Minnesota 387.2 65.8 321.4
Washington 383.0 137.7 245.3
San Francisco 378.0 136.2 241.8
Detroit 365.2 97.2 268.0
Carolina 364.8 154.0 210.8
Philadelphia 363.8 110.8 253.0
Chicago 341.0 121.5 219.5
N.Y. Giants 337.8 75.6 262.2
Seattle 316.2 122.4 193.8
Dallas 307.8 135.8 172.0
Arizona 210.8 64.6 146.2
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Washington 278.0 90.7 187.3
Chicago 294.5 64.0 230.5
Green Bay 313.8 105.0 208.8
Dallas 337.4 95.8 241.6
L.A. Rams 341.4 106.8 234.6
Philadelphia 343.2 66.4 276.8
San Francisco 348.4 94.6 253.8
N.Y. Giants 353.8 124.4 229.4
Seattle 355.0 129.0 226.0
Detroit 367.8 145.8 222.0
Carolina 375.5 95.0 280.5
Minnesota 378.0 99.4 278.6
New Orleans 390.5 79.5 311.0
Arizona 391.0 142.4 248.6
Atlanta 398.6 121.4 277.2
Tampa Bay 445.8 87.8 358.0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize