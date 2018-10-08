|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Houston
|2117
|581
|1536
|Kansas City
|2065
|578
|1487
|Oakland
|2056
|476
|1580
|L.A. Chargers
|2026
|578
|1448
|Pittsburgh
|2025
|420
|1605
|Jacksonville
|2022
|555
|1467
|Baltimore
|1997
|472
|1525
|Denver
|1969
|685
|1284
|Cleveland
|1880
|723
|1157
|Cincinnati
|1838
|477
|1361
|New England
|1787
|565
|1222
|Indianapolis
|1787
|372
|1415
|N.Y. Jets
|1669
|675
|994
|Tennessee
|1470
|536
|934
|Miami
|1441
|480
|961
|Buffalo
|1106
|497
|609
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Jacksonville
|1461
|506
|955
|Baltimore
|1519
|442
|1077
|Buffalo
|1654
|481
|1173
|Tennessee
|1666
|616
|1050
|Houston
|1821
|475
|1346
|L.A. Chargers
|1829
|478
|1351
|New England
|1830
|570
|1260
|N.Y. Jets
|1858
|525
|1333
|Miami
|1913
|545
|1368
|Indianapolis
|1947
|534
|1413
|Cincinnati
|1974
|591
|1383
|Denver
|1979
|698
|1281
|Cleveland
|1990
|583
|1407
|Pittsburgh
|2006
|525
|1481
|Oakland
|2022
|636
|1386
|Kansas City
|2309
|594
|1715
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|2342
|656
|1686
|Green Bay
|2005
|506
|1499
|Atlanta
|1967
|446
|1521
|Minnesota
|1936
|329
|1607
|San Francisco
|1890
|681
|1209
|Detroit
|1826
|486
|1340
|Philadelphia
|1819
|554
|1265
|Tampa Bay
|1731
|278
|1453
|N.Y. Giants
|1689
|378
|1311
|New Orleans
|1673
|418
|1255
|Seattle
|1581
|612
|969
|Dallas
|1539
|679
|860
|Carolina
|1459
|616
|843
|Chicago
|1364
|486
|878
|Washington
|1149
|413
|736
|Arizona
|1054
|323
|731
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|834
|272
|562
|Chicago
|1178
|256
|922
|Carolina
|1502
|380
|1122
|New Orleans
|1562
|318
|1244
|Green Bay
|1569
|525
|1044
|Dallas
|1687
|479
|1208
|L.A. Rams
|1707
|534
|1173
|Philadelphia
|1716
|332
|1384
|San Francisco
|1742
|473
|1269
|N.Y. Giants
|1769
|622
|1147
|Seattle
|1775
|645
|1130
|Tampa Bay
|1783
|351
|1432
|Detroit
|1839
|729
|1110
|Minnesota
|1890
|497
|1393
|Arizona
|1955
|712
|1243
|Atlanta
|1993
|607
|1386
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Houston
|423.4
|116.2
|307.2
|Kansas City
|413.0
|115.6
|297.4
|Oakland
|411.2
|95.2
|316.0
|L.A. Chargers
|405.2
|115.6
|289.6
|Pittsburgh
|405.0
|84.0
|321.0
|Jacksonville
|404.4
|111.0
|293.4
|Baltimore
|399.4
|94.4
|305.0
|Denver
|393.8
|137.0
|256.8
|Cleveland
|376.0
|144.6
|231.4
|Cincinnati
|367.6
|95.4
|272.2
|New England
|357.4
|113.0
|244.4
|Indianapolis
|357.4
|74.4
|283.0
|N.Y. Jets
|333.8
|135.0
|198.8
|Tennessee
|294.0
|107.2
|186.8
|Miami
|288.2
|96.0
|192.2
|Buffalo
|221.2
|99.4
|121.8
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Jacksonville
|292.2
|101.2
|191.0
|Baltimore
|303.8
|88.4
|215.4
|Buffalo
|330.8
|96.2
|234.6
|Tennessee
|333.2
|123.2
|210.0
|Houston
|364.2
|95.0
|269.2
|L.A. Chargers
|365.8
|95.6
|270.2
|New England
|366.0
|114.0
|252.0
|N.Y. Jets
|371.6
|105.0
|266.6
|Miami
|382.6
|109.0
|273.6
|Indianapolis
|389.4
|106.8
|282.6
|Cincinnati
|394.8
|118.2
|276.6
|Denver
|395.8
|139.6
|256.2
|Cleveland
|398.0
|116.6
|281.4
|Pittsburgh
|401.2
|105.0
|296.2
|Oakland
|404.4
|127.2
|277.2
|Kansas City
|461.8
|118.8
|343.0
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|468.4
|131.2
|337.2
|Tampa Bay
|432.8
|69.5
|363.2
|New Orleans
|418.2
|104.5
|313.8
|Green Bay
|401.0
|101.2
|299.8
|Atlanta
|393.4
|89.2
|304.2
|Minnesota
|387.2
|65.8
|321.4
|Washington
|383.0
|137.7
|245.3
|San Francisco
|378.0
|136.2
|241.8
|Detroit
|365.2
|97.2
|268.0
|Carolina
|364.8
|154.0
|210.8
|Philadelphia
|363.8
|110.8
|253.0
|Chicago
|341.0
|121.5
|219.5
|N.Y. Giants
|337.8
|75.6
|262.2
|Seattle
|316.2
|122.4
|193.8
|Dallas
|307.8
|135.8
|172.0
|Arizona
|210.8
|64.6
|146.2
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|278.0
|90.7
|187.3
|Chicago
|294.5
|64.0
|230.5
|Green Bay
|313.8
|105.0
|208.8
|Dallas
|337.4
|95.8
|241.6
|L.A. Rams
|341.4
|106.8
|234.6
|Philadelphia
|343.2
|66.4
|276.8
|San Francisco
|348.4
|94.6
|253.8
|N.Y. Giants
|353.8
|124.4
|229.4
|Seattle
|355.0
|129.0
|226.0
|Detroit
|367.8
|145.8
|222.0
|Carolina
|375.5
|95.0
|280.5
|Minnesota
|378.0
|99.4
|278.6
|New Orleans
|390.5
|79.5
|311.0
|Arizona
|391.0
|142.4
|248.6
|Atlanta
|398.6
|121.4
|277.2
|Tampa Bay
|445.8
|87.8
|358.0
