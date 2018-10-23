Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 3062 870 2192 L.A. Chargers 2819 871 1948 Baltimore 2709 672 2037 New England 2668 846 1822 Denver 2635 876 1759 Houston 2605 796 1809 Indianapolis 2591 719 1872 Pittsburgh 2506 532 1974 Cleveland 2502 945 1557 Jacksonville 2485 690 1795 Cincinnati 2352 604 1748 N.Y. Jets 2306 853 1453 Miami 2304 748 1556 Oakland 2241 555 1686 Tennessee 1966 755 1211 Buffalo 1638 732 906

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 1964 631 1333 Jacksonville 2111 853 1258 Buffalo 2246 775 1471 Pittsburgh 2281 587 1694 Houston 2309 645 1664 Tennessee 2371 786 1585 Oakland 2391 791 1600 L.A. Chargers 2536 745 1791 N.Y. Jets 2602 740 1862 Indianapolis 2624 776 1848 Denver 2646 1037 1609 New England 2729 798 1931 Miami 2837 957 1880 Cleveland 2895 943 1952 Cincinnati 3006 901 2105 Kansas City 3048 832 2216

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 3117 1072 2045 Atlanta 2807 583 2224 Tampa Bay 2697 513 2184 Minnesota 2663 612 2051 Philadelphia 2540 720 1820 Green Bay 2526 622 1904 N.Y. Giants 2523 586 1937 San Francisco 2519 962 1557 New Orleans 2459 650 1809 Chicago 2284 784 1500 Detroit 2283 734 1549 Dallas 2240 958 1282 Carolina 2180 818 1362 Washington 2025 714 1311 Seattle 1950 767 1183 Arizona 1545 452 1093

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Washington 1954 524 1430 Seattle 1960 724 1236 Green Bay 1970 699 1271 Chicago 2100 525 1575 Carolina 2132 570 1562 Detroit 2161 836 1325 Dallas 2196 674 1522 New Orleans 2196 434 1762 L.A. Rams 2292 701 1591 Minnesota 2421 628 1793 Philadelphia 2488 600 1888 Tampa Bay 2505 540 1965 N.Y. Giants 2571 797 1774 San Francisco 2594 735 1859 Arizona 2675 1038 1637 Atlanta 2936 789 2147

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 437.4 124.3 313.1 Pittsburgh 417.7 88.7 329.0 L.A. Chargers 402.7 124.4 278.3 Baltimore 387.0 96.0 291.0 New England 381.1 120.9 260.3 Denver 376.4 125.1 251.3 Oakland 373.5 92.5 281.0 Houston 372.1 113.7 258.4 Indianapolis 370.1 102.7 267.4 Cleveland 357.4 135.0 222.4 Jacksonville 355.0 98.6 256.4 Cincinnati 336.0 86.3 249.7 N.Y. Jets 329.4 121.9 207.6 Miami 329.1 106.9 222.3 Tennessee 280.9 107.9 173.0 Buffalo 234.0 104.6 129.4

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 280.6 90.1 190.4 Jacksonville 301.6 121.9 179.7 Buffalo 320.9 110.7 210.1 Houston 329.9 92.1 237.7 Tennessee 338.7 112.3 226.4 L.A. Chargers 362.3 106.4 255.9 N.Y. Jets 371.7 105.7 266.0 Indianapolis 374.9 110.9 264.0 Denver 378.0 148.1 229.9 Pittsburgh 380.2 97.8 282.3 New England 389.9 114.0 275.9 Oakland 398.5 131.8 266.7 Miami 405.3 136.7 268.6 Cleveland 413.6 134.7 278.9 Cincinnati 429.4 128.7 300.7 Kansas City 435.4 118.9 316.6

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 449.5 85.5 364.0 L.A. Rams 445.3 153.1 292.1 Green Bay 421.0 103.7 317.3 New Orleans 409.8 108.3 301.5 Atlanta 401.0 83.3 317.7 Chicago 380.7 130.7 250.0 Detroit 380.5 122.3 258.2 Minnesota 380.4 87.4 293.0 Carolina 363.3 136.3 227.0 Philadelphia 362.9 102.9 260.0 N.Y. Giants 360.4 83.7 276.7 San Francisco 359.9 137.4 222.4 Washington 337.5 119.0 218.5 Seattle 325.0 127.8 197.2 Dallas 320.0 136.9 183.1 Arizona 220.7 64.6 156.1

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 313.7 96.3 217.4 Washington 325.7 87.3 238.3 Seattle 326.7 120.7 206.0 L.A. Rams 327.4 100.1 227.3 Green Bay 328.3 116.5 211.8 Minnesota 345.9 89.7 256.1 Chicago 350.0 87.5 262.5 Carolina 355.3 95.0 260.3 Philadelphia 355.4 85.7 269.7 Detroit 360.2 139.3 220.8 New Orleans 366.0 72.3 293.7 N.Y. Giants 367.3 113.9 253.4 San Francisco 370.6 105.0 265.6 Arizona 382.1 148.3 233.9 Tampa Bay 417.5 90.0 327.5 Atlanta 419.4 112.7 306.7

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.