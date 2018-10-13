Yard Rush Pass Houston 2117 581 1536 Kansas City 2065 578 1487 Oakland 2056 476 1580 L.A. Chargers 2026 578 1448 Pittsburgh 2025 420 1605 Jacksonville 2022 555 1467 Baltimore 1997 472 1525 Denver 1969 685 1284 Cleveland 1880 723 1157 Cincinnati 1838 477 1361 New England 1787 565 1222 Indianapolis 1787 372 1415 N.Y. Jets 1669 675 994 Tennessee 1470 536 934 Miami 1441 480 961 Buffalo 1106 497 609

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Jacksonville 1461 506 955 Baltimore 1519 442 1077 Buffalo 1654 481 1173 Tennessee 1666 616 1050 Houston 1821 475 1346 L.A. Chargers 1829 478 1351 New England 1830 570 1260 N.Y. Jets 1858 525 1333 Miami 1913 545 1368 Indianapolis 1947 534 1413 Cincinnati 1974 591 1383 Denver 1979 698 1281 Cleveland 1990 583 1407 Pittsburgh 2006 525 1481 Oakland 2022 636 1386 Kansas City 2309 594 1715

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 2342 656 1686 Philadelphia 2198 662 1536 New Orleans 2120 516 1604 N.Y. Giants 2090 525 1565 Green Bay 2005 506 1499 Atlanta 1967 446 1521 Minnesota 1936 329 1607 San Francisco 1890 681 1209 Detroit 1826 486 1340 Tampa Bay 1731 278 1453 Seattle 1581 612 969 Dallas 1539 679 860 Carolina 1459 616 843 Washington 1432 452 980 Chicago 1364 486 878 Arizona 1054 323 731

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 1178 256 922 Washington 1281 370 911 Carolina 1502 380 1122 Green Bay 1569 525 1044 Dallas 1687 479 1208 L.A. Rams 1707 534 1173 San Francisco 1742 473 1269 Seattle 1775 645 1130 Tampa Bay 1783 351 1432 Detroit 1839 729 1110 New Orleans 1845 357 1488 Minnesota 1890 497 1393 Arizona 1955 712 1243 Atlanta 1993 607 1386 Philadelphia 2117 479 1638 N.Y. Giants 2148 730 1418

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Houston 423.4 116.2 307.2 Kansas City 413.0 115.6 297.4 Oakland 411.2 95.2 316.0 L.A. Chargers 405.2 115.6 289.6 Pittsburgh 405.0 84.0 321.0 Jacksonville 404.4 111.0 293.4 Baltimore 399.4 94.4 305.0 Denver 393.8 137.0 256.8 Cleveland 376.0 144.6 231.4 Cincinnati 367.6 95.4 272.2 New England 357.4 113.0 244.4 Indianapolis 357.4 74.4 283.0 N.Y. Jets 333.8 135.0 198.8 Tennessee 294.0 107.2 186.8 Miami 288.2 96.0 192.2 Buffalo 221.2 99.4 121.8

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Jacksonville 292.2 101.2 191.0 Baltimore 303.8 88.4 215.4 Buffalo 330.8 96.2 234.6 Tennessee 333.2 123.2 210.0 Houston 364.2 95.0 269.2 L.A. Chargers 365.8 95.6 270.2 New England 366.0 114.0 252.0 N.Y. Jets 371.6 105.0 266.6 Miami 382.6 109.0 273.6 Indianapolis 389.4 106.8 282.6 Cincinnati 394.8 118.2 276.6 Denver 395.8 139.6 256.2 Cleveland 398.0 116.6 281.4 Pittsburgh 401.2 105.0 296.2 Oakland 404.4 127.2 277.2 Kansas City 461.8 118.8 343.0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass L.A. Rams 468.4 131.2 337.2 Tampa Bay 432.8 69.5 363.2 New Orleans 424.0 103.2 320.8 Green Bay 401.0 101.2 299.8 Atlanta 393.4 89.2 304.2 Minnesota 387.2 65.8 321.4 San Francisco 378.0 136.2 241.8 Philadelphia 366.3 110.3 256.0 Detroit 365.2 97.2 268.0 Carolina 364.8 154.0 210.8 Washington 358.0 113.0 245.0 N.Y. Giants 348.3 87.5 260.8 Chicago 341.0 121.5 219.5 Seattle 316.2 122.4 193.8 Dallas 307.8 135.8 172.0 Arizona 210.8 64.6 146.2

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Chicago 294.5 64.0 230.5 Green Bay 313.8 105.0 208.8 Washington 320.2 92.5 227.8 Dallas 337.4 95.8 241.6 L.A. Rams 341.4 106.8 234.6 San Francisco 348.4 94.6 253.8 Philadelphia 352.8 79.8 273.0 Seattle 355.0 129.0 226.0 N.Y. Giants 358.0 121.7 236.3 Detroit 367.8 145.8 222.0 New Orleans 369.0 71.4 297.6 Carolina 375.5 95.0 280.5 Minnesota 378.0 99.4 278.6 Arizona 391.0 142.4 248.6 Atlanta 398.6 121.4 277.2 Tampa Bay 445.8 87.8 358.0

