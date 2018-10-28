|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|3062
|870
|2192
|Houston
|3032
|984
|2048
|L.A. Chargers
|2819
|871
|1948
|Baltimore
|2709
|672
|2037
|Miami
|2674
|864
|1810
|New England
|2668
|846
|1822
|Denver
|2635
|876
|1759
|Indianapolis
|2591
|719
|1872
|Pittsburgh
|2506
|532
|1974
|Cleveland
|2502
|945
|1557
|Jacksonville
|2485
|690
|1795
|Cincinnati
|2352
|604
|1748
|N.Y. Jets
|2306
|853
|1453
|Oakland
|2241
|555
|1686
|Tennessee
|1966
|755
|1211
|Buffalo
|1638
|732
|906
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|1964
|631
|1333
|Jacksonville
|2111
|853
|1258
|Buffalo
|2246
|775
|1471
|Pittsburgh
|2281
|587
|1694
|Tennessee
|2371
|786
|1585
|Oakland
|2391
|791
|1600
|L.A. Chargers
|2536
|745
|1791
|N.Y. Jets
|2602
|740
|1862
|Indianapolis
|2624
|776
|1848
|Denver
|2646
|1037
|1609
|Houston
|2679
|761
|1918
|New England
|2729
|798
|1931
|Cleveland
|2895
|943
|1952
|Cincinnati
|3006
|901
|2105
|Kansas City
|3048
|832
|2216
|Miami
|3264
|1145
|2119
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|3125
|1072
|2053
|Atlanta
|2807
|583
|2224
|Tampa Bay
|2697
|513
|2184
|Minnesota
|2663
|612
|2051
|Philadelphia
|2540
|720
|1820
|Green Bay
|2526
|622
|1904
|N.Y. Giants
|2523
|586
|1937
|San Francisco
|2519
|962
|1557
|New Orleans
|2459
|650
|1809
|Chicago
|2284
|784
|1500
|Detroit
|2283
|734
|1549
|Dallas
|2240
|958
|1282
|Carolina
|2180
|818
|1362
|Washington
|2025
|714
|1311
|Seattle
|1950
|767
|1183
|Arizona
|1545
|452
|1093
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|1954
|524
|1430
|Seattle
|1960
|724
|1236
|Green Bay
|1970
|699
|1271
|Chicago
|2100
|525
|1575
|Carolina
|2132
|570
|1562
|Detroit
|2161
|836
|1325
|Dallas
|2196
|674
|1522
|New Orleans
|2196
|434
|1762
|L.A. Rams
|2292
|701
|1591
|Minnesota
|2421
|628
|1793
|Philadelphia
|2488
|600
|1888
|Tampa Bay
|2505
|540
|1965
|N.Y. Giants
|2571
|797
|1774
|San Francisco
|2602
|735
|1867
|Arizona
|2675
|1038
|1637
|Atlanta
|2936
|789
|2147
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|437.4
|124.3
|313.1
|Pittsburgh
|417.7
|88.7
|329.0
|L.A. Chargers
|402.7
|124.4
|278.3
|Baltimore
|387.0
|96.0
|291.0
|New England
|381.1
|120.9
|260.3
|Houston
|379.0
|123.0
|256.0
|Denver
|376.4
|125.1
|251.3
|Oakland
|373.5
|92.5
|281.0
|Indianapolis
|370.1
|102.7
|267.4
|Cleveland
|357.4
|135.0
|222.4
|Jacksonville
|355.0
|98.6
|256.4
|Cincinnati
|336.0
|86.3
|249.7
|Miami
|334.2
|108.0
|226.2
|N.Y. Jets
|329.4
|121.9
|207.6
|Tennessee
|280.9
|107.9
|173.0
|Buffalo
|234.0
|104.6
|129.4
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|280.6
|90.1
|190.4
|Jacksonville
|301.6
|121.9
|179.7
|Buffalo
|320.9
|110.7
|210.1
|Houston
|334.9
|95.1
|239.8
|Tennessee
|338.7
|112.3
|226.4
|L.A. Chargers
|362.3
|106.4
|255.9
|N.Y. Jets
|371.7
|105.7
|266.0
|Indianapolis
|374.9
|110.9
|264.0
|Denver
|378.0
|148.1
|229.9
|Pittsburgh
|380.2
|97.8
|282.3
|New England
|389.9
|114.0
|275.9
|Oakland
|398.5
|131.8
|266.7
|Miami
|408.0
|143.1
|264.9
|Cleveland
|413.6
|134.7
|278.9
|Cincinnati
|429.4
|128.7
|300.7
|Kansas City
|435.4
|118.9
|316.6
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|449.5
|85.5
|364.0
|L.A. Rams
|446.4
|153.1
|293.3
|Green Bay
|421.0
|103.7
|317.3
|New Orleans
|409.8
|108.3
|301.5
|Atlanta
|401.0
|83.3
|317.7
|Chicago
|380.7
|130.7
|250.0
|Detroit
|380.5
|122.3
|258.2
|Minnesota
|380.4
|87.4
|293.0
|Carolina
|363.3
|136.3
|227.0
|Philadelphia
|362.9
|102.9
|260.0
|N.Y. Giants
|360.4
|83.7
|276.7
|San Francisco
|359.9
|137.4
|222.4
|Washington
|337.5
|119.0
|218.5
|Seattle
|325.0
|127.8
|197.2
|Dallas
|320.0
|136.9
|183.1
|Arizona
|220.7
|64.6
|156.1
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|313.7
|96.3
|217.4
|Washington
|325.7
|87.3
|238.3
|Seattle
|326.7
|120.7
|206.0
|L.A. Rams
|327.4
|100.1
|227.3
|Green Bay
|328.3
|116.5
|211.8
|Minnesota
|345.9
|89.7
|256.1
|Chicago
|350.0
|87.5
|262.5
|Carolina
|355.3
|95.0
|260.3
|Philadelphia
|355.4
|85.7
|269.7
|Detroit
|360.2
|139.3
|220.8
|New Orleans
|366.0
|72.3
|293.7
|N.Y. Giants
|367.3
|113.9
|253.4
|San Francisco
|371.7
|105.0
|266.7
|Arizona
|382.1
|148.3
|233.9
|Tampa Bay
|417.5
|90.0
|327.5
|Atlanta
|419.4
|112.7
|306.7
