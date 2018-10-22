Listen Live Sports

Week 8

October 22, 2018
 
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 3062 870 2192
L.A. Chargers 2819 871 1948
Baltimore 2709 672 2037
New England 2668 846 1822
Denver 2635 876 1759
Houston 2605 796 1809
Indianapolis 2591 719 1872
Pittsburgh 2506 532 1974
Cleveland 2502 945 1557
Jacksonville 2485 690 1795
Cincinnati 2352 604 1748
N.Y. Jets 2306 853 1453
Miami 2304 748 1556
Oakland 2241 555 1686
Tennessee 1966 755 1211
Buffalo 1638 732 906
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 1964 631 1333
Jacksonville 2111 853 1258
Buffalo 2246 775 1471
Pittsburgh 2281 587 1694
Houston 2309 645 1664
Tennessee 2371 786 1585
Oakland 2391 791 1600
L.A. Chargers 2536 745 1791
N.Y. Jets 2602 740 1862
Indianapolis 2624 776 1848
Denver 2646 1037 1609
New England 2729 798 1931
Miami 2837 957 1880
Cleveland 2895 943 1952
Cincinnati 3006 901 2105
Kansas City 3048 832 2216
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 3117 1072 2045
Tampa Bay 2697 513 2184
Minnesota 2663 612 2051
Philadelphia 2540 720 1820
Green Bay 2526 622 1904
San Francisco 2519 962 1557
New Orleans 2459 650 1809
Atlanta 2384 516 1868
Chicago 2284 784 1500
Detroit 2283 734 1549
Dallas 2240 958 1282
Carolina 2180 818 1362
N.Y. Giants 2090 525 1565
Washington 2025 714 1311
Seattle 1950 767 1183
Arizona 1545 452 1093
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Washington 1954 524 1430
Seattle 1960 724 1236
Green Bay 1970 699 1271
Chicago 2100 525 1575
Carolina 2132 570 1562
N.Y. Giants 2148 730 1418
Detroit 2161 836 1325
Dallas 2196 674 1522
New Orleans 2196 434 1762
L.A. Rams 2292 701 1591
Minnesota 2421 628 1793
Philadelphia 2488 600 1888
Atlanta 2503 728 1775
Tampa Bay 2505 540 1965
San Francisco 2594 735 1859
Arizona 2675 1038 1637
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 437.4 124.3 313.1
Pittsburgh 417.7 88.7 329.0
L.A. Chargers 402.7 124.4 278.3
Baltimore 387.0 96.0 291.0
New England 381.1 120.9 260.3
Denver 376.4 125.1 251.3
Oakland 373.5 92.5 281.0
Houston 372.1 113.7 258.4
Indianapolis 370.1 102.7 267.4
Cleveland 357.4 135.0 222.4
Jacksonville 355.0 98.6 256.4
Cincinnati 336.0 86.3 249.7
N.Y. Jets 329.4 121.9 207.6
Miami 329.1 106.9 222.3
Tennessee 280.9 107.9 173.0
Buffalo 234.0 104.6 129.4
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 280.6 90.1 190.4
Jacksonville 301.6 121.9 179.7
Buffalo 320.9 110.7 210.1
Houston 329.9 92.1 237.7
Tennessee 338.7 112.3 226.4
L.A. Chargers 362.3 106.4 255.9
N.Y. Jets 371.7 105.7 266.0
Indianapolis 374.9 110.9 264.0
Denver 378.0 148.1 229.9
Pittsburgh 380.2 97.8 282.3
New England 389.9 114.0 275.9
Oakland 398.5 131.8 266.7
Miami 405.3 136.7 268.6
Cleveland 413.6 134.7 278.9
Cincinnati 429.4 128.7 300.7
Kansas City 435.4 118.9 316.6
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 449.5 85.5 364.0
L.A. Rams 445.3 153.1 292.1
Green Bay 421.0 103.7 317.3
New Orleans 409.8 108.3 301.5
Atlanta 397.3 86.0 311.3
Chicago 380.7 130.7 250.0
Detroit 380.5 122.3 258.2
Minnesota 380.4 87.4 293.0
Carolina 363.3 136.3 227.0
Philadelphia 362.9 102.9 260.0
San Francisco 359.9 137.4 222.4
N.Y. Giants 348.3 87.5 260.8
Washington 337.5 119.0 218.5
Seattle 325.0 127.8 197.2
Dallas 320.0 136.9 183.1
Arizona 220.7 64.6 156.1
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 313.7 96.3 217.4
Washington 325.7 87.3 238.3
Seattle 326.7 120.7 206.0
L.A. Rams 327.4 100.1 227.3
Green Bay 328.3 116.5 211.8
Minnesota 345.9 89.7 256.1
Chicago 350.0 87.5 262.5
Carolina 355.3 95.0 260.3
Philadelphia 355.4 85.7 269.7
N.Y. Giants 358.0 121.7 236.3
Detroit 360.2 139.3 220.8
New Orleans 366.0 72.3 293.7
San Francisco 370.6 105.0 265.6
Arizona 382.1 148.3 233.9
Atlanta 417.2 121.3 295.8
Tampa Bay 417.5 90.0 327.5

