Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 3402 919 2483 Indianapolis 3052 941 2111 Denver 3046 1065 1981 Baltimore 3034 773 2261 Houston 3032 984 2048 Pittsburgh 2927 700 2227 Jacksonville 2820 760 2060 L.A. Chargers 2819 871 1948 Cincinnati 2754 742 2012 Cleveland 2739 1019 1720 Miami 2674 864 1810 New England 2668 846 1822 Oakland 2588 658 1930 N.Y. Jets 2513 910 1603 Tennessee 1966 755 1211 Buffalo 1638 732 906

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Buffalo 2246 775 1471 Baltimore 2350 785 1565 Tennessee 2371 786 1585 Jacksonville 2506 986 1520 Pittsburgh 2518 661 1857 L.A. Chargers 2536 745 1791 Houston 2679 761 1918 New England 2729 798 1931 Oakland 2852 1013 1839 Indianapolis 2971 879 2092 Denver 2986 1086 1900 N.Y. Jets 2997 919 2078 Miami 3264 1145 2119 Cleveland 3316 1111 2205 Kansas City 3459 1021 2438 Cincinnati 3582 1027 2555

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 3541 1207 2334 Tampa Bay 3273 639 2634 Minnesota 3086 697 2389 Philadelphia 2935 853 2082 Green Bay 2885 728 2157 N.Y. Giants 2826 623 2203 Atlanta 2807 583 2224 San Francisco 2786 1069 1717 New Orleans 2729 756 1973 Chicago 2679 963 1716 Detroit 2614 768 1846 Carolina 2566 972 1594 Washington 2385 896 1489 Seattle 2363 943 1420 Dallas 2240 958 1282 Arizona 1866 540 1326

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 2196 674 1522 Washington 2257 561 1696 Seattle 2291 758 1533 Chicago 2307 582 1725 Green Bay 2386 834 1552 Carolina 2457 671 1786 Detroit 2574 1012 1562 New Orleans 2619 519 2100 L.A. Rams 2651 807 1844 Minnesota 2691 734 1957 Philadelphia 2823 670 2153 Tampa Bay 2907 678 2229 San Francisco 2923 823 2100 N.Y. Giants 2931 979 1952 Atlanta 2936 789 2147 Arizona 2942 1145 1797

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 425.2 114.9 310.4 Pittsburgh 418.1 100.0 318.1 L.A. Chargers 402.7 124.4 278.3 Indianapolis 381.5 117.6 263.9 New England 381.1 120.9 260.3 Denver 380.8 133.1 247.6 Baltimore 379.2 96.6 282.6 Houston 379.0 123.0 256.0 Oakland 369.7 94.0 275.7 Jacksonville 352.5 95.0 257.5 Cincinnati 344.2 92.8 251.5 Cleveland 342.4 127.4 215.0 Miami 334.2 108.0 226.2 N.Y. Jets 314.1 113.8 200.4 Tennessee 280.9 107.9 173.0 Buffalo 234.0 104.6 129.4

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 293.8 98.1 195.6 Jacksonville 313.2 123.2 190.0 Buffalo 320.9 110.7 210.1 Houston 334.9 95.1 239.8 Tennessee 338.7 112.3 226.4 Pittsburgh 359.7 94.4 265.3 L.A. Chargers 362.3 106.4 255.9 Indianapolis 371.4 109.9 261.5 Denver 373.2 135.8 237.5 N.Y. Jets 374.6 114.9 259.8 New England 389.9 114.0 275.9 Oakland 407.4 144.7 262.7 Miami 408.0 143.1 264.9 Cleveland 414.5 138.9 275.6 Kansas City 432.4 127.6 304.8 Cincinnati 447.8 128.4 319.4

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 467.6 91.3 376.3 L.A. Rams 442.6 150.9 291.8 Green Bay 412.1 104.0 308.1 Atlanta 401.0 83.3 317.7 New Orleans 389.9 108.0 281.9 Minnesota 385.8 87.1 298.6 Chicago 382.7 137.6 245.1 Detroit 373.4 109.7 263.7 Philadelphia 366.9 106.6 260.2 Carolina 366.6 138.9 227.7 N.Y. Giants 353.2 77.9 275.4 San Francisco 348.2 133.6 214.6 Washington 340.7 128.0 212.7 Seattle 337.6 134.7 202.9 Dallas 320.0 136.9 183.1 Arizona 233.2 67.5 165.8

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 313.7 96.3 217.4 Washington 322.4 80.1 242.3 Seattle 327.3 108.3 219.0 Chicago 329.6 83.1 246.4 L.A. Rams 331.4 100.9 230.5 Minnesota 336.4 91.8 244.6 Green Bay 340.9 119.1 221.7 Carolina 351.0 95.9 255.1 Philadelphia 352.9 83.8 269.1 San Francisco 365.4 102.9 262.5 N.Y. Giants 366.4 122.4 244.0 Detroit 367.7 144.6 223.1 Arizona 367.8 143.1 224.6 New Orleans 374.1 74.1 300.0 Tampa Bay 415.3 96.9 318.4 Atlanta 419.4 112.7 306.7

