Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Werts has 3 TDs as Ga. Southern jumps on S. Alabama 48-13

October 6, 2018 7:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Shai Werts accounted for three touchdowns as Georgia Southern jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 48-13 Sun Belt Conference victory over South Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

Werts rushed for 85 yards with two scores and threw for 99 yards and another TD as Georgia Southern (4-1, 2-0) continued to roll with its only loss being to Clemson, which was ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time.

Werts opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the first after Monquavion Brinson returned an interception 30 yards to USA’s 5. Two plays later Werts scored. He then hit a wide-open Darion Anderson in stride for a 59-yard scoring strike to go ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter. Georgia Southern pushed that to a 27-6 lead going into the fourth. Werts tacked on another score when he ran it in from the 4 early in the final quarter.

Monteo Garrett finished with a career-high 91 yards rushing on 11 carries for the Eagles.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Evan Orth led South Alabama (1-5, 1-2), throwing for 197 yards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn