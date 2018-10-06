Werts has 3 TDs as Ga. Southern jumps on S. Alabama 48-13

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Shai Werts accounted for three touchdowns as Georgia Southern jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 48-13 Sun Belt Conference victory over South Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

Werts rushed for 85 yards with two scores and threw for 99 yards and another TD as Georgia Southern (4-1, 2-0) continued to roll with its only loss being to Clemson, which was ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time.

Werts opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the first after Monquavion Brinson returned an interception 30 yards to USA’s 5. Two plays later Werts scored. He then hit a wide-open Darion Anderson in stride for a 59-yard scoring strike to go ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter. Georgia Southern pushed that to a 27-6 lead going into the fourth. Werts tacked on another score when he ran it in from the 4 early in the final quarter.

Monteo Garrett finished with a career-high 91 yards rushing on 11 carries for the Eagles.

Advertisement

Evan Orth led South Alabama (1-5, 1-2), throwing for 197 yards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.