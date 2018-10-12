Chase leading West Indies with unbeaten 50 at tea on Day 1

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Roston Chase led the West Indies’ fight against India with an unbeaten 50 at 197-6 at tea on day one of the second test on Friday.

Captain Jason Holder, 10 not out, was giving him company.

After lunch, India carried momentum into the second session and snagged two more wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav struck both times, in the space of four overs, removing Shimron Hetmyer for 12 and Sunil Ambris for 18.

Hetmyer was trapped lbw in the 35th over as he offered no shot.

Ambris was out in much the same manner as in the first test at Rajkot, chipping the ball straight to cover in a bid to attack the left-arm wrist spinner. At that point, West Indies was 113-5.

Chase and Shane Dowrich then put on 69 runs for the sixth wicket. The duo attacked India’s spinners but their shot selection was watchful and not expansive.

Their 50-partnership came off 92 balls as their stand steadied the West Indies’ innings.

Like in the morning session though, Umesh Yadav returned for a short spell before tea and provided the breakthrough once again, trapping Dowrich lbw for 30 in the 60th over.

Yadav had 2-60.

Chase reached his seventh test half-century off 80 balls, with an encore needed in the last session to give West Indies a competitive first-innings total.

