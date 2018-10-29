Listen Live Sports

White Sox decline $16 million option on Shields

October 29, 2018
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have declined their $16 million option on James Shields and exercised a $2 million buyout, making the veteran right-hander a free agent.

Chicago also exercised a $4.65 million team option on reliever Nate Jones and reinstated right-hander Michael Kopech from the 60-day disabled list Monday.

Shields was 7-16 with a 4.53 ERA in 34 appearances — 33 starts — last season. He had a 5.31 ERA in 2½ years with the White Sox, who acquired him from San Diego for prospect Fernando Tatis Jr.

Jones was limited to 33 appearances by a strained muscle in his right arm.

Kopech had Tommy John surgery in September after making four starts for the White Sox and will miss next season.

