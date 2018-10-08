White Sox OF Avisail Garcia has surgery on right knee

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say outfielder Avisail Garcia has had surgery on his right knee.

Limited to 93 games because of discomfort in the knee, Garcia went from batting .330 in a breakout All-Star season in 2017 to .236 this year. The team announced Monday he had surgery.

The White Sox also said catcher Kevan Smith had ankle surgery and pitcher Tyler Danish has refused his outright assignment, making him a free agent.

Chicago finished fourth in the AL Central at 62-100 — six losses shy of the franchise record.

