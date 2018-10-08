Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox OF Avisail Garcia has surgery on right knee

October 8, 2018 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say outfielder Avisail Garcia has had surgery on his right knee.

Limited to 93 games because of discomfort in the knee, Garcia went from batting .330 in a breakout All-Star season in 2017 to .236 this year. The team announced Monday he had surgery.

The White Sox also said catcher Kevan Smith had ankle surgery and pitcher Tyler Danish has refused his outright assignment, making him a free agent.

Chicago finished fourth in the AL Central at 62-100 — six losses shy of the franchise record.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education