Whitecaps-Toronto FC, Sums

October 6, 2018 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
Vancouver 1 1—2
Toronto 0 1—1

First half_1, Vancouver, Teibert, 1 (Reyna), 4th minute.

Second half_2, Toronto, Altidore, 7 (penalty kick), 73rd; 3, Vancouver, Kamara, 14 (Mutch), 78th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Stefan Marinovic, Brian Rowe; Toronto, Alex Bono, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Vancouver, Ali Ghazal, 34th; Reyna, 76th; Marinovic, 90th. Toronto, van der Wiel, 28th; Mavinga, 45th.

Referee_Jose Carlos Rivero. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Nick Uranga; Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Chico Grajeda.

A_23,886.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Stefan Marinovic; Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski, Kendall Waston; Ali Ghazal (Jordon Mutch, 75th), Brett Levis (Felipe Martins, 88th), Brek Shea, Russell Teibert; Alphonso Davies (Erik Hurtado, 69th), Kei Kamara, Yordy Reyna.

Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Gregory van der Wiel; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Jozy Altidore, 58th), Jonathan Osorio, Victor Vazquez (Nick Hagglund, 70th); Sebastian Giovinco, Lucas Janson (Jay Chapman, 65th).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

