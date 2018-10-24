Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wichita State Preview Capsule

October 24, 2018 3:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Wichita State

Last season: 25-8, lost in first round of NCAA Tournament

Nickname: Shockers

Coach: Gregg Marshall

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Conference: American

Who’s gone: SG Landry Shamet (NBA), SG Austin Reaves (transferred to Oklahoma), PF Brett Barney (transferred to Omaha), PG Kaelen Malone (transferred to Newman), SG C.J. Keyser (transferred to North Carolina Central), F Rashard Kelly, F Zach Brown, C Rauno Nurger, PF Darral Willis Jr., C Shaq Morris, SG Conner Frankamp, assistant coach Kyle Lindsted (Minnesota), assistant coach Donnie Jones (Dayton).

Who’s back: SF Markis McDuffie, who averaged 8.5 points last season; SG Samaje Haynes-Jones, who averaged 5.3 points as a freshman; SF Rod Brown.

Who’s new: SF Teddy Allen, who is seeking an NCAA waiver to play immediately after transferring from West Virginia; SG Eli Farrakhan, a transfer from Central Georgia Tech; C Morris Udeze from Florida’s Montverde Academy; C Isaiah Chandler from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita; C Jaime Echenique, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College; SG Erik Stevenson, a three-star recruit from Lacey, Washington; SG Chance Moore from Louisville, Kentucky; SG Dexter Dennis from Believe Prep in Baker, Louisiana; SG Jamarius Burton from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Skinny: Even the biggest Shocker fans will need lineup cards this season with nine newcomers on the roster, many of whom will need to play important minutes right away. The Shockers lost their biggest stars to the NBA and graduation, so keeping their success under Marshall going will be a challenge.

Expectations: Las Vegas oddsmakers have Wichita State at 50-1 to win the NCAA Tournament.

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb