Wiegers’ 4 total touchdowns sparks E. Michigan to 42-20 win

October 20, 2018 8:06 pm
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tyler Wiegers passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Eastern Michigan scored in every quarter to defeat Ball State 42-20 on Saturday.

Wiegers was a crisp 22-for-28 passing for 257 yards for Eastern Michigan (4-4, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Wiegers threw touchdown passes to Line Latu, Arthur Jackson III and Isaac Holder. Shaq Vann put the Eagles on the board with a 1-yard run early, Line caught a 41-yarder in the second quarter and Wiegers scored on a keeper from the 1 with 24 seconds left in the half for a 21-6 lead.

The Cardinals Riley Neal ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 16-yard pass to Riley Miller before halftime and scored from 11 yards out to end another 75-yard drive in the third quarter. Ball State (3-5, 2-2) was trailing 42-13 when Will Jones rambled for an 80-yard score with about two minutes remaining.

Eastern Michigan defenders had an interception, a fumble recovery and five three-and-outs in the win.

