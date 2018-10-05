Listen Live Sports

Wild-Avalanche Sums

October 5, 2018
 
Minnesota 1 0 0—1
Colorado 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Minnesota, Parise 1 (Niederreiter, Koivu), 6:14. 2, Colorado, Soderberg 1 (Nieto), 12:29. Penalties_Jost, COL, (holding stick), 9:51; Pateryn, MIN, (hooking), 9:51; Dumba, MIN, (holding stick), 16:14.

Second Period_3, Colorado, MacKinnon 1 (Rantanen, Nemeth), 10:26. Penalties_Colorado bench, served by Dries (too many men on the ice), 1:03; Staal, MIN, (holding), 5:49; Cole, COL, (interference), 5:49; Suter, MIN, (slashing), 6:38; Barrie, COL, (tripping), 16:50.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Rantanen 1 (Landeskog), 18:07. 5, Colorado, Compher 1 (Soderberg, Kerfoot), 19:40 (pp). Penalties_Kerfoot, COL, (tripping), 2:13; Minnesota bench, served by Greenway (delay of game), 18:07.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-8-8_21. Colorado 14-18-8_40.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Colorado 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-1-0 (38 shots-36 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 1-0-0 (21-20).

A_18,086 (18,007). T_2:45.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bryan Pancich.

