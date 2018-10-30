Wild-Canucks Sum

Minnesota 1 1 0—2 Vancouver 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Vancouver, Ma.Granlund 2 (Horvat), 7:17. 2, Minnesota, Greenway 1 (Coyle, Spurgeon), 7:52.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Virtanen 3 (Biega), 5:15 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Pettersson 6 (Goldobin, Del Zotto), 6:51. 5, Minnesota, Suter 3 (Mi.Granlund, Zucker), 14:37 (pp).

Third Period_6, Vancouver, Pettersson 7 (Boeser), 6:29. 7, Vancouver, Hutton 2 (Roussel), 19:20.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-15-17_39. Vancouver 14-11-6_31.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 5; Vancouver 1 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 5-2-2 (30 shots-26 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 4-3-0 (39-37).

A_16,546 (18,910). T_2:40.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Galloway.

