Wild-Predators Sum

October 15, 2018 11:08 pm
 
Minnesota 1 1 0—2
Nashville 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 2 (Johansen, Subban), 6:01 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Dumba 2 (Parise, Koivu), 13:29 (pp).

Second Period_3, Nashville, Ekholm 2 (Johansen), 3:51. 4, Nashville, Forsberg 4 (Turris), 12:02. 5, Minnesota, Koivu 1 (Granlund, Parise), 15:03.

Third Period_6, Nashville, Salomaki 1 (Subban), 19:49.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-11-11_31. Nashville 11-10-7_28.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 4; Nashville 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 0-1-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Nashville, Rinne 3-1-0 (31-29).

A_17,165 (17,113). T_2:31.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Daisy.

