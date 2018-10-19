Wild-Stars Sums

Minnesota 0 0 3—3 Dallas 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Honka, DAL, (interference), 7:15; Read, MIN, (hooking), 14:54.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Pateryn, MIN, (slashing), 8:07; Klingberg, DAL, (holding), 8:38; Suter, MIN, (hooking), 16:37.

Third Period_1, Dallas, Spezza 1 (Shore, Heiskanen), 0:36. 2, Minnesota, Dumba 3 (Parise, Granlund), 9:37. 3, Minnesota, Suter 2 (Staal, Zucker), 12:54. 4, Minnesota, Parise 2 (Suter), 19:00. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 8-13-15_36. Dallas 6-24-4_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 3-1-2 (34 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Bishop 2-3-0 (35-33).

A_18,346 (18,532). T_2:19.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Tim Nowak.

