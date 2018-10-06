Wildcats-Nuggets, Box

PERTH (88)

White 2-9 2-2 7, Kay 1-4 1-2 3, Jervis 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Cotton 8-14 2-4 16, Morse 0-0 0-0 0, Brimah 0-2 0-0 0, Norton 1-3 0-0 2, Wagstaff 2-5 5-5 8, Steindl 1-3 0-0 3, Vague 0-0 0-0 0, Hire 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 10-13 88.

DENVER (96)

Barton 4-7 2-2 11, Millsap 2-7 1-2 5, Jokic 1-5 0-2 2, Murray 1-4 2-3 4, Harris 5-9 2-2 13, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Craig 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 2-4 0-0 4, Lyles 2-3 0-0 6, Sloan 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-1 3-3 3, Akoon-Purcell 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 21-45 10-14 96.

Perth 16 25 29 18—88 Denver 27 24 24 21—96

3-Point Goals_Perth 3-17 (Cotton 2-4, White 1-3, Steindl 1-3, Norton 0-1, Kay 0-2, Martin 0-3, Wagstaff -1-1), Denver 7-18 (Beasley 3-3, Lyles 2-3, Barton 1-2, Harris 1-4, Jokic 0-1, Craig 0-1, Millsap 0-2, Murray 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Perth 20 (Kay 6), Denver 29 (Millsap 9). Assists_Perth 9 (Martin 3), Denver 17 (Morris 5). Total Fouls_Perth 12, Denver 15. Technicals_Perth coach Wildcats (Defensive three second), Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_9,812 (19,520).

