Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wildcats-Nuggets, Box

October 6, 2018 12:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       
PERTH (88)

White 2-9 2-2 7, Kay 1-4 1-2 3, Jervis 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Cotton 8-14 2-4 16, Morse 0-0 0-0 0, Brimah 0-2 0-0 0, Norton 1-3 0-0 2, Wagstaff 2-5 5-5 8, Steindl 1-3 0-0 3, Vague 0-0 0-0 0, Hire 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 10-13 88.

DENVER (96)

Barton 4-7 2-2 11, Millsap 2-7 1-2 5, Jokic 1-5 0-2 2, Murray 1-4 2-3 4, Harris 5-9 2-2 13, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Craig 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 2-4 0-0 4, Lyles 2-3 0-0 6, Sloan 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-1 3-3 3, Akoon-Purcell 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 21-45 10-14 96.

Perth 16 25 29 18—88
Denver 27 24 24 21—96

3-Point Goals_Perth 3-17 (Cotton 2-4, White 1-3, Steindl 1-3, Norton 0-1, Kay 0-2, Martin 0-3, Wagstaff -1-1), Denver 7-18 (Beasley 3-3, Lyles 2-3, Barton 1-2, Harris 1-4, Jokic 0-1, Craig 0-1, Millsap 0-2, Murray 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Perth 20 (Kay 6), Denver 29 (Millsap 9). Assists_Perth 9 (Martin 3), Denver 17 (Morris 5). Total Fouls_Perth 12, Denver 15. Technicals_Perth coach Wildcats (Defensive three second), Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_9,812 (19,520).

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn