Williams leads Bethune-Cookman over MVSU in 41-27 victory

October 6, 2018 7:57 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Akevious Williams passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Bethune-Cookman rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Mississippi Valley State 41-27 on Saturday.

The Delta Devils (0-4) took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter but the Wildcats (3-3) scored the next four touchdowns over an eight-minute span to lead 27-14 at halftime.

Williams connected with Keavon Mitchell for a 55-yard score and 19 yards to Jimmie Robinson, the latter set up by a Marquix Hendrix interception. Malique Jackson added a 7-yard reverse for a score and Trevor Merritt returned an interception 49 yards for the other touchdown during the scoring binge.

Williams added a 2-yard touchdown run in the third for a 34-20 lead with the teams trading touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Williams lost three fumbles but the Wildcats picked the Delta Devils four times.

