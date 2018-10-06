Listen Live Sports

Williams leads, Hampton beats Division-II Lane College 41-8

October 6, 2018 5:52 pm
 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Delmon Williams threw for four touchdowns and Hampton beat Division-II Lane College 41-8 on Saturday.

Williams had 321 yards passing for the Pirates (2-3). He also led the ground game with 115 rushing yards on 11 carries. William Robinson added 98 rushing yards and Ronald Bell had 137 yards receiving with a score.

Hampton had taken a 10-0 lead on an Evan Lomax field goal followed by Kapri Doucet’s 60-yard fumble recovery score when Williams hit Bell on first down for an 85-yard touchdown to extend the Pirates’ lead to 17-0 with 4:21 left in the first quarter. Lomax kicked his second and longest field goal of the day, a 46-yarder, early in the second quarter and Hampton led 20-0 at halftime.

Marcus Reynolds led the Dragons with 187 yards passing. Justin Hill ran for the team’s only touchdown late in the third quarter.

