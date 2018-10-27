Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin QB Hornibrook has concussion, out vs Northwestern

October 27, 2018 12:06 pm
 
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook will miss the game against Northwestern because of a concussion. Jack Coan will start in his place.

Hornibrook reported the symptoms on Monday. The junior has completed about 60 percent of his passes for 1,251 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Coan appeared in six games as a freshman last season, going 5 of 5 for 36 yards.

No. 20 Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) began the day tied with Purdue and Iowa for second place in the Big Ten West, a half-game behind the Wildcats (4-3, 4-1).

