Wisconsin receiver pleads not guilty to sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he sexually assaulted two drunken women in his apartment this past spring.

Cephus entered the plea to charges of second- and third-degree sexual assault during a hearing in Madison on Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that Cephus sexually assaulted both women simultaneously. Cephus says the sex was consensual, but prosecutors say they were too drunk to consent.

Cephus, who is suspended from the team, filed a lawsuit this week seeking to block a school disciplinary investigation into his actions, saying he can’t participate in it without hurting his ability to defend himself against the criminal charges.

