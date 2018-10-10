Wisconsin receiver sues university over discipline probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Embattled University of Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus is suing the school because he says a disciplinary probe it is conducting while he’s trying to defend himself in a criminal sexual assault case violates his rights.

Cephus was suspended from the Badgers in August after he was charged with sexually assaulting two drunken women in his apartment. Cephus says the sex was consensual .

Cephus filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that a university disciplinary investigation against him launched in May is unfair because he can’t participate in it without potentially harming his criminal defense, the Wisconsin State Journal reported .

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for emotional and psychological harm and past and future economic losses, claiming Cephus is a likely high NFL draft pick.

University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said school officials haven’t reviewed the lawsuit but believe their investigatory process complies with federal law.

Cephus’ attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, said in an email that Cephus “has had his rights stripped from him by this public school.”

Cephus, who is from Macon, Georgia, was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for his arraignment on the sexual assault charges. He was ordered last month to stand trial in the case.

