Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Without Hazard, Chelsea overwhelms Burnley in 4-0 win

October 28, 2018 11:55 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BURNLEY, England (AP) — The absence of star attacker Eden Hazard did not affect Chelsea in its 4-0 thrashing of Burnley that kept the team unbeaten in the Premier League on Sunday.

With Hazard missing because of a back injury, Ross Barkley stepped up as Chelsea’s main creative force as the attacking midfielder scored from outside the area and also set up two other goals at Turf Moor.

Barkley played in Alvaro Morata with a defense-splitting pass for the opening goal in the 22nd minute. After making it 2-0, Barkley gave Willian a short pass and the Brazil winger cut inside to curl a fine shot into the corner from 25 meters.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on as a substitute for the injured Pedro Rodriguez in the first half, completed the rout in second-half stoppage time by sweeping home from close range following a corner.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It was a second straight heavy loss for Burnley, which was beaten 5-0 at Manchester City last weekend.

Hazard, the league’s joint top scorer on seven goals, hurt his back against Manchester United last weekend and also missed the Europa League game against BATE Borisov on Thursday.

Chelsea has won seven games and drawn the other three of its opening 10 games in the league this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory