Without Hazard, Chelsea overwhelms Burnley in 4-0 win

BURNLEY, England (AP) — The absence of star attacker Eden Hazard did not affect Chelsea in its 4-0 thrashing of Burnley that kept the team unbeaten in the Premier League on Sunday.

With Hazard missing because of a back injury, Ross Barkley stepped up as Chelsea’s main creative force as the attacking midfielder scored from outside the area and also set up two other goals at Turf Moor.

Barkley played in Alvaro Morata with a defense-splitting pass for the opening goal in the 22nd minute. After making it 2-0, Barkley gave Willian a short pass and the Brazil winger cut inside to curl a fine shot into the corner from 25 meters.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on as a substitute for the injured Pedro Rodriguez in the first half, completed the rout in second-half stoppage time by sweeping home from close range following a corner.

Advertisement

It was a second straight heavy loss for Burnley, which was beaten 5-0 at Manchester City last weekend.

Hazard, the league’s joint top scorer on seven goals, hurt his back against Manchester United last weekend and also missed the Europa League game against BATE Borisov on Thursday.

Chelsea has won seven games and drawn the other three of its opening 10 games in the league this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.