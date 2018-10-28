Wizards-Clippers, Box

WASHINGTON (104)

Porter Jr. 3-9 0-0 6, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Mahinmi 3-5 5-6 11, Wall 8-20 2-3 18, Beal 8-16 3-5 20, Green 3-6 6-6 12, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Oubre Jr. 2-12 4-4 9, Bryant 3-7 1-1 7, McRae 0-2 0-0 0, Rivers 3-6 2-3 9, Satoransky 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 38-97 23-28 104.

L.A. CLIPPERS (136)

Harris 9-14 2-3 22, Gallinari 4-14 2-2 11, Gortat 2-5 0-0 4, Beverley 4-9 0-0 11, Bradley 6-12 0-0 15, Harrell 6-7 1-4 13, Scott 4-5 0-0 11, Marjanovic 6-7 1-1 13, J.Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, Teodosic 1-1 0-0 3, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-8 1-2 10, Wallace 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 7-13 1-1 17. Totals 56-103 8-13 136.

Washington 20 34 23 27—104 L.A. Clippers 28 41 28 39—136

3-Point Goals_Washington 5-27 (Brown Jr. 1-1, Satoransky 1-1, Rivers 1-2, Beal 1-6, Oubre Jr. 1-7, Green 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Wall 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2, Morris 0-3), L.A. Clippers 16-29 (Scott 3-3, Beverley 3-6, Bradley 3-6, Harris 2-4, Williams 2-4, Teodosic 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Gallinari 1-3, Marjanovic 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 45 (Green 8), L.A. Clippers 57 (Harris 11). Assists_Washington 18 (Wall 5), L.A. Clippers 35 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7). Total Fouls_Washington 16, L.A. Clippers 25. A_16,491 (18,997).

