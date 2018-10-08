Wizards-Knicks, Box

WASHINGTON (110)

Green 7-10 0-0 16, Porter Jr. 5-8 0-0 12, Mahinmi 3-4 4-4 11, Wall 5-12 2-4 14, Beal 7-10 5-7 20, Brown Jr. 2-9 0-0 4, Oubre Jr. 5-13 1-2 13, Smith 5-11 1-1 11, Bryant 2-5 3-3 7, Rivers 1-5 0-0 2, Kendley 0-1 0-0 0, Satoransky 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 16-21 110.

NEW YORK (98)

Knox 2-9 4-4 9, Thomas 2-4 0-1 4, Vonleh 0-4 0-0 0, Ntilikina 4-7 1-2 10, Hardaway Jr. 7-12 1-2 18, Hezonja 3-9 4-4 10, Hicks 3-3 5-6 11, Kornet 0-3 1-2 1, Mudiay 0-2 0-0 0, Burke 4-10 1-1 10, Trier 7-11 3-3 18, Dotson 1-4 2-2 5, Baker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-79 22-27 98.

Washington 32 20 36 22—110 New York 21 23 25 29— 98

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-36 (Green 2-5, Porter Jr. 2-5, Wall 2-6, Oubre Jr. 2-7, Mahinmi 1-1, Beal 1-3, Smith 0-1, Kendley 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Satoransky 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3), New York 8-26 (Hardaway Jr. 3-5, Trier 1-1, Ntilikina 1-2, Dotson 1-3, Burke 1-4, Knox 1-4, Mudiay 0-1, Kornet 0-1, Vonleh 0-1, Hezonja 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 49 (Wall, Porter Jr., Smith, Bryant 6), New York 39 (Vonleh 7). Assists_Washington 28 (Wall 9), New York 18 (Mudiay, Trier 4). Total Fouls_Washington 27, New York 29. A_17,695 (19,812).

