Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards’ Morris fined $15,000 for grabbing Curry’s shorts

October 24, 2018 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for grabbing an opponent’s uniform.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the fine on Wednesday.

It stems from the final play of the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 125-124 overtime win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Morris, who was out of the game after scoring 28 points, twice grabbed Portland guard Seth Curry’s uniform while Curry was playing.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb