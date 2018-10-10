Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Pistons, Box

October 10, 2018 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (102)

Porter Jr. 1-6 2-2 4, Morris 6-12 1-2 15, Mahinmi 1-2 1-2 3, Wall 12-23 5-7 32, Beal 6-11 2-2 17, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Oubre Jr. 1-6 0-0 2, J.Smith 5-8 3-4 14, Satoransky 3-3 0-0 6, Rivers 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 39-83 14-19 102.

DETROIT (97)

Johnson 1-13 0-2 3, Griffin 4-10 7-9 18, Drummond 7-17 3-4 17, Jackson 2-5 3-3 7, Bullock 4-11 0-0 12, Leuer 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 2-6 1-1 7, I.Smith 4-7 3-4 12, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton 2-4 0-0 5, Robinson III 4-9 4-4 13, Kennard 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 30-86 23-29 97.

Washington 27 27 25 23—102
Detroit 24 21 29 23— 97

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-32 (Beal 3-4, Wall 3-7, Morris 2-6, J.Smith 1-1, Rivers 1-5, Green 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4), Detroit 11-44 (Bullock 4-8, Galloway 2-6, Lofton 1-3, I.Smith 1-3, Robinson III 1-4, Griffin 1-5, Johnson 1-6, Leuer 0-1, Kennard 0-2, Drummond 0-3, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_J.Smith. Rebounds_Washington 42 (Morris 8), Detroit 48 (Drummond 20). Assists_Washington 22 (Wall 9), Detroit 17 (Griffin 4). Total Fouls_Washington 29, Detroit 21. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_9,117 (20,491).

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown