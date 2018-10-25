Wizards-Warriors, Box

WASHINGTON (122)

Porter Jr. 5-9 0-0 12, Morris 6-10 0-0 14, Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Wall 5-12 2-4 13, Beal 10-15 2-2 23, Oubre Jr. 5-10 4-4 17, Brown Jr. 1-3 2-2 4, J.Green 3-6 4-4 10, Bryant 1-5 4-4 6, Satoransky 0-3 8-8 8, Rivers 3-10 0-0 9, McRae 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-93 26-28 122.

GOLDEN STATE (144)

Durant 13-18 3-3 30, D.Green 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 1-1 3-4 5, Curry 15-24 10-10 51, Thompson 8-17 2-2 19, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 2-6 1-2 5, Bell 4-4 0-0 8, Looney 0-1 2-2 2, Livingston 3-6 2-2 8, Cook 3-6 0-0 7, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Iguodala 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 53-92 23-25 144.

Washington 37 34 26 25—122 Golden State 46 34 35 29—144

3-Point Goals_Washington 12-42 (Oubre Jr. 3-6, Rivers 3-9, Morris 2-4, Porter Jr. 2-6, Beal 1-4, Wall 1-5, Satoransky 0-2, McRae 0-2, J.Green 0-2, Bryant 0-2), Golden State 15-33 (Curry 11-16, Cook 1-2, D.Green 1-2, Durant 1-3, Thompson 1-5, McKinnie 0-1, Iguodala 0-2, Jerebko 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Oubre Jr., Smith, Morris, Bryant 4), Golden State 48 (Durant 8). Assists_Washington 22 (Wall 6), Golden State 37 (D.Green 12). Total Fouls_Washington 24, Golden State 22. A_19,596 (19,596).

