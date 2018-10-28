Listen Live Sports

World Series Composite Box

October 28, 2018 12:23 am
 
Boston leads 3-1
BATTING SUMMARY

Boston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Leon c 3 6 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 3 .500
Benintendi lf-ph 4 14 5 5 1 0 0 1 1 3 .357
Nunez 3b-ph 3 10 1 3 0 0 1 3 0 3 .300
Pearce 1b-ph 4 8 3 2 1 0 1 5 4 0 .250
Vazquez 1b-c 3 12 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Holt 2b-lf-rf 2 8 3 2 1 0 0 0 3 1 .250
Bradley Jr. cf-lf-ph 4 13 1 3 0 0 1 1 2 3 .231
Martinez dh-lf-rf 4 14 1 3 1 0 0 4 3 6 .214
Betts cf-rf 4 19 4 4 1 0 0 0 3 6 .211
Devers 3b-ph 4 10 1 2 0 0 0 2 1 5 .200
Moreland 1b-ph 4 8 1 1 0 0 1 3 0 4 .125
Bogaerts ss 4 19 2 2 1 0 0 2 2 5 .105
Kinsler 2b-pr 3 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 .100
M.Barnes p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brasier p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Eovaldi p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Kimbrel p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Price p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Porcello p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swihart c-ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hembree p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 4 156 23 34 7 0 4 22 20 47 .218

___

Los Angeles

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Turner 3b 4 21 2 8 2 0 0 0 1 5 .381
Freese 1b-ph 4 9 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 .333
Muncy 1b-2b-ph 4 14 3 4 1 0 1 1 2 4 .286
Puig rf 4 17 1 4 0 0 1 4 1 1 .235
Machado ss 4 18 2 4 0 0 0 3 1 2 .222
Grandal c-ph 4 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 .200
Hernandez 2b-cf-lf-pr 4 11 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 3 .182
Taylor 2b-lf 4 12 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 5 .167
Kemp dh-ph 3 8 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 2 .125
Pederson lf-ph 4 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 4 .091
Bellinger cf-ph 4 15 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .067
Kershaw p-ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Dozier 2b-ph 4 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 .000
A.Barnes c-pr 4 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 .000
Madson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Urias p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Baez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wood p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buehler p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Jansen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hill p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 4 160 15 31 3 0 5 13 15 45 .194

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Boston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
M.Barnes 3 0 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 4 0 1 1 0 0 0.00
Kelly 4 0 5 4 0 0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Hembree 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Eovaldi 3 0 8 3 2 1 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 1.12
Porcello 1 0 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 1.93
Price 2 0 6 2-3 4 2 2 4 5 0 0 1 0 0 2.70
Kimbrel 4 0 4 1-3 3 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 4.15
Brasier 2 0 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5.40
Rodriguez 3 0 6 1-3 4 4 4 2 7 1 0 0 0 0 5.68
Sale 1 0 4 5 3 3 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 6.75

___

Los Angeles

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Buehler 1 0 7 2 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Hill 1 0 6 1-3 1 1 1 3 7 1 0 0 0 0 1.42
Baez 3 0 3 2-3 1 1 1 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 2.45
Urias 3 0 3 1 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 3.00
Maeda 3 0 3 4 1 1 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 3.00
Madson 4 0 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 3.86
Jansen 2 0 3 2 2 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 6.00
Ryu 1 0 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 5 0 0 0 1 0 7.71
Wood 3 0 2 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 7.71
Kershaw 1 0 4 7 5 5 3 5 0 0 0 1 0 11.25
Floro 2 0 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 11.57
Alexander 3 0 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 13.50

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

¤Boston 211 050 625 000 100 000—23
¤Los Angeles 012 214 102 000 100 001—15

E_Kinsler, Vazquez, Alexander. LOB_Boston 26, Los Angeles 31. 2B_Betts, Benintendi, Pearce, Martinez, Bogaerts, Leon, Holt, Turner 2, Muncy. HR_Pearce, Bradley Jr., Moreland, Nunez, Kemp, Hernandez, Puig, Pederson, Muncy. RBIs_Benintendi, Pearce 5, Martinez 4, Bogaerts 2, Devers 2, Kinsler, Bradley Jr., Moreland 3, Nunez 3, Machado 3, Kemp 2, Hernandez 2, Puig 4, Pederson, Muncy. SB_Betts, Holt. CS_Martinez, Bradley Jr., Bellinger. SF_Machado, Kemp. S_Porcello.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Tim Timmons; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Jim Reynolds; Left, Jeff Nelson. (Game 2) Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Tim Timmons; Left, Jim Reynolds. (Game 3) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Kerwin Danley; Left, Fieldin Culbreth. (Game 4) Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Fieldin Culbreth; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Kerwin Danley.

T_Game 1 at Boston, 3:52.

T_Game 2 at Boston, 3:12.

T_Game 3 at Los Angeles, 7:20.

T_Game 4 at Los Angeles, 3:57.

A_Game 1 at Boston, 38454.

A_Game 2 at Boston, 38644.

A_Game 3 at Los Angeles, 53114.

A_Game 4 at Los Angeles, 54400.

