World Series Composite Box

October 24, 2018 11:49 pm
 
Boston leads 2-0

BATTING SUMMARY

Boston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Nunez 3b-ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 3 0 0 1.000
Betts rf 2 8 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 .500
Benintendi lf 2 8 4 4 1 0 0 1 1 2 .500
Leon c 1 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .500
Martinez dh 2 7 1 3 1 0 0 4 1 1 .429
Vazquez c 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Devers 3b 2 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 .167
Bogaerts ss 2 7 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 3 .143
Kinsler 2b 2 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 .143
Bradley Jr. cf 2 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Pearce 1b 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 .000
Moreland 1b-ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 2 64 12 19 4 0 1 12 7 20 .297

___

Los Angeles

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Freese 1b 2 5 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 .600
Turner 3b 2 9 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 .333
Muncy 1b-2b-ph 2 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Machado ss 2 7 1 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 .286
Puig rf 2 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 .167
Kemp dh 2 7 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 2 .143
Dozier 2b 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 .000
Taylor 2b-lf 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Hernandez 2b-cf-lf 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
A.Barnes c 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Bellinger cf-ph 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pederson lf-ph 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Grandal c-ph 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Totals 2 63 6 11 0 0 1 6 6 20 .175

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Boston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
M.Barnes 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0.00
Kelly 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Rodriguez 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Eovaldi 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Kimbrel 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Price 1 0 6 3 2 2 3 5 0 0 1 0 0 3.00
Sale 1 0 4 5 3 3 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 6.75
Brasier 1 0 0 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 13.50

___

Los Angeles

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Madson 2 0 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0.00
Maeda 1 0 0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Alexander 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.00
Urias 2 0 2 1 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4.50
Baez 2 0 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 5.40
Wood 1 0 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 6.75
Ryu 1 0 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 5 0 0 0 1 0 7.71
Kershaw 1 0 4 7 5 5 3 5 0 0 0 1 0 11.25

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

¤Boston 211 050 300—12
¤Los Angeles 011 210 100—6

LOB_Boston 11, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Betts, Benintendi, Martinez, Bogaerts. HR_Nunez, Kemp. RBIs_Benintendi, Pearce, Martinez 4, Bogaerts, Devers, Kinsler, Nunez 3, Machado 3, Kemp 2, Puig. SB_Betts. CS_Martinez. SF_Machado, Kemp.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Tim Timmons; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Jim Reynolds; Left, Jeff Nelson. (Game 2) Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Tim Timmons; Left, Jim Reynolds.

T_Game 1 at Boston, 3:52.

T_Game 2 at Boston, 3:12.

A_Game 1 at Boston, 38454.

A_Game 2 at Boston, 38644.

