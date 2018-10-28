World Series Multi-Homer Games

Players who have hit two or more home runs in a single World Series game (r-rookie):
Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants, Oct. 24, 2012, consecutive
Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 22, 2011, consecutive
Reggie Jackson, New York Yankees, Oct. 18, 1977, consecutive
Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 9, 1928, 2 consecutive
Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 6, 1926, 2 consecutive
Steve Pearce, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 28, 2018
Roberto Perez, Cleveland Indians, Oct. 25, 2016
r-Michael Conforto, New York Mets, Oct. 31, 2015, consecutive
Chase Utley, Philadelphia Phillies, Nov. 2, 2009
Jayson Werth, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 31, 2009
Chase Utley, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 28, 2009, consecutive
Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 26, 2008
Jeff Kent, San Francisco Giants, Oct. 24, 2002, consecutive
Tim Salmon, Anaheim Angels, Oct. 20, 2002
Troy Glaus, Anaheim Angels, Oct. 19, 2002
Chad Curtis, New York Yankees, Oct. 26, 1999
Scott Brosius, New York Yankees, Oct. 20, 1998, consecutive
Greg Vaughn, San Diego Padres, Oct. 17, 1998, consecutive
r-Andruw Jones, Atlanta Braves, Oct. 20, 1996, consecutive
Lenny Dykstra, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 20, 1993
Chris Sabo, Cincinnati Reds, Oct. 19, 1990, consecutive
Dave Henderson, Oakland A’s, Oct. 27, 1989, consecutive
Gary Carter, New York Mets, Oct. 22, 1986
Kirk Gibson, Detroit Tigers, Oct. 14, 1984
Alan Trammell, Detroit Tigers, Oct. 13, 1984, consecutive
Eddie Murray, Baltimore Orioles, Oct. 16, 1983, consecutive
r-Willie McGee, St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 15, 1982, consecutive
Willie Aikens, Kansas City, Oct. 18, 1980
Willie Aikens, Kansas City, Oct. 14, 1980
Dave Lopes, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 10, 1978, consecutive
Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Reds, Oct. 21, 1976
Tony Perez, Cincinnati Reds, Oct. 16, 1975, consecutive
Gene Tenace, Oakland A’s, Oct. 14, 1972, consecutive
Rico Petrocelli, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 11, 1967, consecutive
Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 5, 1967
Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees, Oct. 6, 1960
Charlie Neal, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 2, 1959, consecutive
Ted Kluszewski, Chicago White Sox, Oct. 1, 1959, consecutive
Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees, Oct. 2, 1958
r-Tony Kubek, New York Yankees, Oct. 5, 1957
Yogi Berra, New York Yankees, Oct. 10, 1956, consecutive
Duke Snider, Brooklyn Dodgers, Oct. 2, 1955, consecutive
Joe Collins, New York Yankees, Sept. 28, 1955, consecutive
Duke Snider, Brooklyn Dodgers, Oct. 6, 1952, consecutive
Bob Elliot, Boston Braves, Oct. 10, 1948, consecutive
r-Charlie Keller, New York Yankees, Oct. 7, 1939
Tony Lazzeri, New York Yankees, Oct. 2, 1932
Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 1, 1932
Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees, Oct. 1, 1932, consecutive
Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees, Oct. 7, 1928, consecutive
Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 11, 1923, consecutive
Ben Kauff, New York Giants, Oct. 11, 1917
Harry Cooper, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 13, 1915
Pat Dougherty, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 2, 1903
