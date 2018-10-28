World Series Multi-Homer Games

Players who have hit two or more home runs in a single World Series game (r-rookie):

Three Home Runs

Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants, Oct. 24, 2012, consecutive

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 22, 2011, consecutive

Reggie Jackson, New York Yankees, Oct. 18, 1977, consecutive

Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 9, 1928, 2 consecutive

Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 6, 1926, 2 consecutive

Two Home Runs

Steve Pearce, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 28, 2018

Roberto Perez, Cleveland Indians, Oct. 25, 2016

r-Michael Conforto, New York Mets, Oct. 31, 2015, consecutive

Chase Utley, Philadelphia Phillies, Nov. 2, 2009

Jayson Werth, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 31, 2009

Chase Utley, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 28, 2009, consecutive

Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 26, 2008

Jeff Kent, San Francisco Giants, Oct. 24, 2002, consecutive

Tim Salmon, Anaheim Angels, Oct. 20, 2002

Troy Glaus, Anaheim Angels, Oct. 19, 2002

Chad Curtis, New York Yankees, Oct. 26, 1999

Scott Brosius, New York Yankees, Oct. 20, 1998, consecutive

Greg Vaughn, San Diego Padres, Oct. 17, 1998, consecutive

r-Andruw Jones, Atlanta Braves, Oct. 20, 1996, consecutive

Lenny Dykstra, Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 20, 1993

Chris Sabo, Cincinnati Reds, Oct. 19, 1990, consecutive

Dave Henderson, Oakland A’s, Oct. 27, 1989, consecutive

Gary Carter, New York Mets, Oct. 22, 1986

Kirk Gibson, Detroit Tigers, Oct. 14, 1984

Alan Trammell, Detroit Tigers, Oct. 13, 1984, consecutive

Eddie Murray, Baltimore Orioles, Oct. 16, 1983, consecutive

r-Willie McGee, St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 15, 1982, consecutive

Willie Aikens, Kansas City, Oct. 18, 1980

Willie Aikens, Kansas City, Oct. 14, 1980

Dave Lopes, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 10, 1978, consecutive

Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Reds, Oct. 21, 1976

Tony Perez, Cincinnati Reds, Oct. 16, 1975, consecutive

Gene Tenace, Oakland A’s, Oct. 14, 1972, consecutive

Rico Petrocelli, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 11, 1967, consecutive

Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 5, 1967

Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees, Oct. 6, 1960

Charlie Neal, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 2, 1959, consecutive

Ted Kluszewski, Chicago White Sox, Oct. 1, 1959, consecutive

Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees, Oct. 2, 1958

r-Tony Kubek, New York Yankees, Oct. 5, 1957

Yogi Berra, New York Yankees, Oct. 10, 1956, consecutive

Duke Snider, Brooklyn Dodgers, Oct. 2, 1955, consecutive

Joe Collins, New York Yankees, Sept. 28, 1955, consecutive

Duke Snider, Brooklyn Dodgers, Oct. 6, 1952, consecutive

Bob Elliot, Boston Braves, Oct. 10, 1948, consecutive

r-Charlie Keller, New York Yankees, Oct. 7, 1939

Tony Lazzeri, New York Yankees, Oct. 2, 1932

Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 1, 1932

Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees, Oct. 1, 1932, consecutive

Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees, Oct. 7, 1928, consecutive

Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, Oct. 11, 1923, consecutive

Ben Kauff, New York Giants, Oct. 11, 1917

Harry Cooper, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 13, 1915

Pat Dougherty, Boston Red Sox, Oct. 2, 1903

