WRs Enunwa, Pryor, Anderson top Jets’ lengthy injury list

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold has another first in his NFL career.

The New York Jets rookie quarterback appeared on the team’s injury report Wednesday with his right elbow listed as the culprit.

Now breathe, Jets fans. Darnold is totally OK.

“It’s nothing crazy,” Darnold said. “I felt fine throwing today.”

He banged up the elbow while making a linebacker-style tackle of Indianapolis’ Malik Hooker on his interception in the first quarter of New York’s 42-34 win last Sunday.

“I just made a tackle, and quarterbacks don’t usually make tackles,” Darnold said. “That might be part of it.”

Darnold was a full participant at practice, and wasn’t affected physically by his elbow. He landed on the injury report, though, because he likely needed a little bit of treatment from the trainers.

The 21-year-old signal caller, who played some linebacker in high school, might also want to brush up on his tackling form. Or, better yet, maybe avoid tackling altogether.

“Hopefully I’ll try to not throw as many interceptions so I can stay away from making tackles,” he said. “Obviously, when you throw the ball to the other team you’ve got to get them down, so I did that. But at the same time, I should probably tackle them without using my right arm as much.”

While Darnold was OK, wide receivers Quincy Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor and Robby Anderson topped the list of banged-up players on the first injury report of the week.

There are 18 players listed, meaning one-third of the entire 53-man roster.

“It’s pretty lengthy,” coach Todd Bowles said. “We’ll see how they come back this week and get treatment. If not, we’ve got guys that we are working in just in case and we will be ready to go with those guys.”

Bowles announced that Enunwa (sprained ankle) and safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb) have already been ruled out for the Jets’ game Sunday against Minnesota.

It’s uncertain how long the two might be sidelined, and Bowles provided no further update. But both Enunwa and Maye could miss multiple weeks.

Pryor (groin) and Anderson (sore hamstring) didn’t practice, and the Jets could look to add a receiver this week. New York worked out several players Tuesday, including Corey Coleman and Rishard Matthews.

“We’re kicking tires with some people,” Bowles said. “We’ll see how the week goes and see how they’re feeling.”

Bowles was evasive when asked if Dez Bryant could be a possibility.

“I’ll go talk to the (personnel department) right now,” he said. “We’re not going to reveal what we’re trying to do or what interests we have. We’ll just go from there as it goes.”

One positive development was Charone Peake being a full participant after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury.

Among those sitting out Wednesday’s practice were: cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion), running back Isaiah Crowell (foot), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (back) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot).

With Maye already out and Johnson and Skrine uncertain to play, the Jets could have to fiddle with their secondary against one of the NFL’s top receiving duos.

Adam Thielen leads the league with 58 catches — the most by a player in the first six games in history — and 712 yards receiving with four touchdowns. Stefon Diggs is tied for seventh with 40 receptions for 435 yards and three TDs.

“It’s a huge challenge,” Bowles said. “Obviously, we get a challenge every week, but these two guys do everything well. Usually you get a speed guy, a deep guy or a short guy. Both of these guys can do everything.”

With the injuries in the secondary, rookie Parry Nickerson could see extended time working in Skrine’s usual slot role — which means he could face Thielen often.

“He’ll be ready to play,” Bowles said of Nickerson, a sixth-rounder. “He’s going to face that kind of caliber every week, maybe not of Thielen’s caliber, but he’s going to face those kind of guys every week. He just has to carry out his assignment.”

Center Spencer Long was limited at practice with knee and finger ailments.

Long has had a few wayward snaps out of the shotgun the past few weeks and Bowles acknowledged that the finger could be “a little bit” of a factor.

Others listed on the injury report as full practice participants: wide receiver/returner Andre Roberts (foot/ankle), linebacker Brandon Copeland (ankle), safeties Jamal Adams (ankle) and Doug Middleton (hamstring), defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd (shoulder) and left tackle Kelvin Beachum (foot).

NOTES: Defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers was with the team for practice for the first time since missing the past two games while dealing with a “serious” illness. Bowles said Monday that Rodgers was medically cleared and would be eased back into his role. … RB Elijah McGuire was officially designated to return from IR, meaning he could begin practicing Wednesday and play in a game in a few weeks after injuring his foot in training camp. … K Jason Myers was selected as the AFC special teams player of the week after setting the Jets’ franchise record by making seven field goals last Sunday against Indianapolis. … OL Dieguot Joseph was signed to the practice squad, and RB De’Angelo Henderson was released.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

