WTA Prudential Hong Kong Open Results

October 8, 2018 12:08 pm
 
Monday
At Victoria Park Tennis Stadium
Hong Kong
Purse: $750,000 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (3).

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.

Alize Cornet (8), France, def. Julia Glushko, Israel, 6-1, 6-2.

Luksika Kumkhum, Thailand, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, def. Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Lesley Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anastasia Rodionova, Australia, def. Chan Hao-ching, Taiwan, and Yang Zhaoxuan (1), China, 6-4, 6-3.

Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya (3), Japan, def. Ng Kwan Yau, Hong Kong, and Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-3.

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.

