WTA Prudential Hong Kong Open Results

Thursday At Victoria Park Tennis Stadium Hong Kong Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Daria Gavrilova (7), Australia, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Wang Qiang (6), China, def. Christina McHale, United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Lesley Kerkhove, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anastasia Rodionova, Australia, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava (4), Belarus, def. Alize Cornet, France, and Zheng Saisai, China, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Abigail Spears (2), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

