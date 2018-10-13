WTA Prudential Hong Kong Open Results

Saturday At Victoria Park Tennis Stadium Hong Kong Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Wang Qiang (6), China, def. Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Semifinals

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-4.

Wang Qiang (6), China, def. Garbine Muguruza (4), Spain, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles Semifinals

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-1.

