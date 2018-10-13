Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WTA Prudential Hong Kong Open Results

October 13, 2018 9:55 am
 
Saturday
At Victoria Park Tennis Stadium
Hong Kong
Purse: $750,000 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Wang Qiang (6), China, def. Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Semifinals

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-4.

Wang Qiang (6), China, def. Garbine Muguruza (4), Spain, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles
Semifinals

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-1.

