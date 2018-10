WTA Tianjin Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Tianjin Tuanbo International Tennis Centre Tianjin, China Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2.

Petra Martic (6), Croatia, def. Liu Fangzhou, China, 1-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Arynd Sabalenka (4), Belarus, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

Hsieh Su-wei (5), Taiwan, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Misaki Doi, Japan, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, def. Jiang Xinyu and Tang Qianhui, China, 6-4, 6-4.

Natela Dzalamidze and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Ankita Raina, India, and Emily Webley-Smith, Britian, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-5.

Quarterfinals

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 2-1, retired.

Han Xinyun, China, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Barbora Krejcikova (1), Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

